Five of the best things to do in the rest of the month

From powerful drama to colourful panto, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Our Lady of Kibeho, Royal and Derngate, Northampton, until February 2

In 1981 in Rwanda, schoolgirl Alphonsine claims the Virgin Mary has appeared to her in the village of Kibeho, warning of the unimaginable: her country becoming hell on earth. Her friends ignore her, her teachers Sister Evangelique and Father Tuyishime scold her, until another student sees the vision, and then another. Katori Hall’s Our Lady of Kibeho presents a haunting insight into the true events that captured the world’s attention. A spectacular meditation on faith and everyday miracles, it was hailed “the most important play of the year” by the Wall Street Journal when it premiered in New York in 2014.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk

2 COMEDY

Stephen K Amos – Bouquets And Brickbats, Royal and Derngate, Northampton, January 18 and 19

As Brexit looms, Trump reigns and everyone seems pushed to extremes, Stephen sees his main aim as cheering us up. As seen on QI, The People’s History of LGBT, Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, and What Does The K Stand For? on BBC Radio 4.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk

3 PANTOMIME

Cinderella, Rugby Theatre, until January 20

It’s Rugby Theatre’s 70th anniversary this year, and the team is kicking off the celebrations with a blockbuster pantomime. There’s romance, great songs, comedy, a cruel stepmother and two vile but hilarious ugly sisters. The show has been created by award-winning writer and Rugby Theatre member Nick Marsh alongside director Emma Bright. Carrie Bianco’s sparkling dancers add to the fun. Director Emma said: “Our pantos are always special - but with this year being our 70th, we’re going all out to make it even bigger, better and even more full of fun and laughter.”

Details: rugbytheatre.co.uk

4 DANCE

Anton & Erin – Dance Those Magical Musicals, Royal and Derngate, Northampton, January 25

Join the nation’s favourite ballroom couple in their new, show-stopping dance production. The world of ballroom meets musical theatre with stunning costumes and breath-taking choreography set to theatrical favourites including Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins, 42nd Street, Wicked, Top Hat, Jersey Boys and many more. The show features the vocal talent of TV favourite Lance Ellington and the London Concert Orchestra and a West End dance ensemble.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk

5 MUSIC

The Magic of Motown, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, January 26

Music fans are invited to the biggest party of the year as the unstoppable The Magic of Motown show rolls into Coventry. Seen by more than a million people, the show is one of the biggest success stories in British theatre history, even performing for the Queen as special guests at the Royal Variety Performance. Expect 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costumes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship as the timeless sounds of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and more are recreated.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk