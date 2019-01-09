Five of the best things to do around Daventry this month

From colourful panto to Strictly favourites, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

The Full Monty, Royal and Derngate, Northampton, January 15 to 19

The Full Monty stage play has become a theatrical phenomenon, winning the UK Theatre Award for Best Touring Production. The production about six out-of-work, impoverished steelworkers from Sheffield with nothing to lose took the world by storm and has become one of Britain’s most successful shows. Based on his smash-hit film and adapted for the stage by Oscar-winning writer Simon Beaufoy, the show features Gary Lucy, who has made the part of Gaz his own, and an all-star cast of Andrew Dunn, Louis Emerick, Joe Gill, Kai Owen and James Redmond. Expect sultry and pulse-quickening songs by the likes of Donna Summer, Hot Chocolate and Tom Jones too.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk



2 COMEDY

Stephen K Amos – Bouquets And Brickbats, Royal and Derngate, Northampton, January 18 and 19

As Brexit looms, Trump reigns and everyone seems pushed to extremes, Stephen sees his main aim as cheering us up. As seen on QI, The People’s History of LGBT, Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, and What Does The K Stand For? on BBC Radio 4.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk



3 PANTOMIME

Cinderella, Rugby Theatre, January 11 to 20

With the celeb-packed spectaculars across the region all but packed up, it’s time for more local talent to shine in the pantomime spotlight. Rugby Theatre’s annual production is always one of the highlights of the year, with Cinderella marking the venue’s 70th anniversary. The show is written by Rugby Theatre member Nick Marsh and promises to delight young and old. There’s something for everyone, so get ready to shout and sing and boo at the nasty stepmother and sisters.

Details: rugbytheatre.co.uk



4 DANCE

Anton & Erin – Dance Those Magical Musicals, Royal and Derngate, Northampton

Join the nation’s favourite ballroom couple in their new, show-stopping dance production. The world of ballroom meets musical theatre with stunning costumes and breath-taking choreography set to theatrical favourites including Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins, 42nd Street, Wicked, Top Hat, Jersey Boys and many more.The show features the vocal talent of TV favourite Lance Ellington and the London Concert Orchestra with conductor Richard Balcombe and a sensational West End dance ensemble.

Details: royalandderngate.co.uk



5 MUSIC

The Magic of Motown, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, January 26

Music fans are invited to the biggest party of the year as the unstoppable The Magic of Motown show rolls into Coventry. Seen by more than a million people, the show is one of the biggest success stories in British theatre history, even performing for the Queen as special guests at the Royal Variety Performance. Expect 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship as the timeless sounds of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and more are recreated.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk