Festival fun at Napton, Catesby and Cropredy

With the snow finally gone, there is a spring in the step and it means that summer music festivals are just a matter of months away.

And the organisers of two long established music festivals at Napton and Cropredy have announced their line ups, a new festival at Catesby is also getting ready for its inaugural event in July.

Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson will be performing the iconic album Pet Sounds at Cropredy Convention this summer.

Organisers of Fairport’s Cropredy Convention have announced Wilson will headline the opening night on Thursday, August 9.

Acclaimed for its ambition and sophistication, Pet Sounds is widely acknowledged as one of the most influential albums of all time.

Released in 1966, Wilson’s masterpiece is number two in the Rolling Stone ‘500 Greatest Albums of All Time’ list, only beaten to the top spot by The Beatles’ Sgt Pepper.

The Thursday will be opened by host band Fairport Convention, who will play a short set followed by Smith & Brewer, Police Dog Hogan Oysterband and Brian Wilson.

On Friday, Cropredy will open with a set by the BBC Young Folk Award winner followed by Midnight Skyracer, The Travelling Band, Cregan & Co, Le Vent du Nord, Marillion, Kate Rusby and headliners the Levellers.

The final day will be opened by BAFTA nominee Richard Digance and followed by Eric Sedge and The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican, Will Varley, Sam Kelly & The Lost Boys, Afro Celt Sound System and Al Stewart before Fairport Convention and guests bring the festival to a close.

Cropredy is from Thursday, August 9, to Saturday, August 11.

Three-day festival tickets cost £135 until June 1. Camping tickets cost £45 for three nights.

All tickets are exclusively available from Fairport Convention’s website www.fairportconvention.com

It is a case of Definitely Maybe for the organisers of the popular Napton Festival as a tribute band to Oasis will be among the headline acts at the event running from July 6 to 7.

Oas-is are Five Oasis fanatics who live and breathe Manchester’s finest band and are now dedicated to giving you the best look and sound that you should expect from an Oasis tribute band.

Oas-is are made up of experienced musicians who have toured all around the world and who take great pride in reproducing the classic Oasis sound with frightening accuracy and all the attitude you would expect from the real thing. No wigs, no fancy gimmicks, just the closest you will get to re-creating the sound of Oasis.

The two day festival of music will also see performances by bands Chaos, Chasing Deer and HunkDavy. There will also be sets from Michael EB, Matilda Pratt and Chloe Henderson.

Tickets for the festival cost £20 and can be booked by visiting www.naptonfestival.co.uk.

Meanwhile it is all systems go for the Muddy Furlong Festival, which is coming next to the Catesby Tunnel on July 27 and July 28.

Among the acts performing are One Step Behind, a tribute to the 80s band Madness and Are You Experienced, a Jimi Hendrix tribute act.

There will also be a wide range of others bands performing at the event including The Jellyheads, Dead Frequency and Phantom Isle.

Tickets for the festival are £22 excluding a postage charge.

For further information about the festival including a full line up or to book tickets in advance visit www.muddyfurlongfestival.co.uk.