BBC and ITV split coverage of the third round of the FA Cup.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City and more will be on TV.

Broadcasters have announced plans for this weekend.

It is the most magical weekend of football action on the calendar. The third round of the FA Cup will have fans dreaming of major upsets and plotting trips to Wembley.

The weather continues to be miserable for large parts of the country, with freezing conditions expected to be seen by many. You won’t be blamed for deciding to stay indoors and wrapped under a warm blanket.

The BBC and ITV have announced coverage plans for the third round - and there will be plenty of live footballing action. Here’s all you need to know:

Thursday January 9

FA Cup trophy | AFP via Getty Images

Fans will have to do a bit of searching to find the live FA Cup action on Thursday night. BBC has two games but they are not in the most obvious places.

The following matches will be televised - and the kick-off times are listed below.

7pm - Sheffield United vs Cardiff City - BBC Wales/ BBC iPlayer

7.45pm - Everton vs Peterborough United - BBC red button/ BBC iPlayer

Friday January 10

ITV will have an eye-catching clash between Premier League sides live on free-to-air TV on Friday. It is in a prime slot and you can find the kick-off time listed below.

8pm - Aston Villa vs West Ham United - ITV1/ STV/ ITVX

Saturday January 11

It is a big day of FA Cup action on Saturday, there will be many games broadcast live - across both BBC and ITV. There will also be matches tucked away on the red button, so you won’t want to get confused.

Find all the live televised matches, the channels and kick-off times below.

12.15pm - Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley - ITV1/ STV/ ITVX

5.45pm - Leeds United vs Harrogate Town - BBC Red Button/ BBC iPlayer

5.45pm - Manchester City vs Salford City - BBC One/ BBC iPlayer

Sunday January 12

The action will continue into Saturday with a particularly mouthwatering clash at the Emirates Stadium. The following matches will be live across both BBC and ITV, find the channels and kick-off times.

12.30pm - Tamworth vs Tottenham Hotspur - ITV1/ STV/ ITVX

3pm - Arsenal vs Manchester United - BBC One/ BBC iPlayer

3pm - Newcastle United vs Bromley - BBC red button/ BBC iPlayer

4.30pm - Southampton vs Swansea City - BBC Two Wales/ BBC iPlayer

Monday January 13

The last televised match of the third round of the FA Cup will take place on Monday evening. Don’t get caught out by the channel choice - and see the kick-off time.

7.30pm - Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge - ITV1/ ITVX

The fourth round draw will also be televised, but the plans have yet to be announced (as of January 9). Expect the details to be confirmed soon.

