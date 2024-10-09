With the clocks going backwards shortly and the night drawing darker earlier, it would feel now would be the ideal time to stay at home with a warm drink and a good book.

We have a few suggestions though for those across the East Midlands that can’t stand being stuck indoors, or at least stuck inside the confines of their own four walls.

With Christmas Markets popping up in Derby to Lincoln’s annual Sausage Festival, we’ve taken our pick across the area for 17 events that might be of interest for you, many of which are free to attend. But in the event a performance does require a ticket, head on over to Ticketmaster to avoid missing out.

Have you an event in the East Midlands area you think we should have highlighted? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.

1 . Lincoln Sausage Fest 2024 The annual Lincoln Sausage Fest returns to the grounds of Lincoln Castle this year on October 12 2024 and once again will see an abundance of Lincolnshire Sausages on offer for people to buy and eat on the day. There's also set to be an appearance of Mr and Mrs Sausage, as pictured. | Provided Photo Sales

2 . Steve Hackett The former Genesis guitarist continues his UK tour to end 2024 with, as Steve Hackett performs at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham on October 16 2024. | Tina Korhonen Photo Sales

3 . The Big Spook 2024 From October 19 2024, Lincoln will be buzzing with Halloween-themed events including the Lincoln Ghost Bus Tour, the Strolling Bones Skeleton Parade in the Cathedral Quarter and a chance to meet the Ghostbusters at the Cornhill Quarter. | Heritage Images/Getty Images Photo Sales