ITV will be broadcasting England’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Albania 🦁🦁🦁

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Tuchel will take charge of England for the first time.

The road to the 2026 World Cup starts tonight.

But what time is it on TV and how do you watch?

England’s journey to the 2026 World Cup begins in a matter of hours. Thomas Tuchel will take charge of his first match since replacing Gareth Southgate at the start of the year.

His first squad was announced earlier this month and featured a few surprises - including the return of Jordan Henderson. The Three Lions will face Albania and Latvia in Group K in this international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But how can you watch Thomas Tuchel’s first England match? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is the England match on TV?

England’s Harry Kane | AFP via Getty Images

The coverage of the Three Lions first Group K qualifying match today (March 21) is due to begin at 7pm on ITV. However the game itself will kick-off at 7.45pm - so there will be plenty of build-up beforehand.

The broadcast is scheduled to run until 10pm.

Which channel is the World Cup qualifier on?

ITV will be providing coverage of England’s full qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup, including the two matches in March 2025. It will be live on ITV1/ 1HD and also on ITVX - which is ever so slightly behind, so maybe avoid social media so you don’t spoil it for yourself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who are the presenters, pundits and commentators?

Mark Pougatch will be on presenting duty for the England match today. He will be joined by Roy Keane and Ian Wright who will be providing punditry and analysis.

On commentary will be the familiar voices of Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon. They are regularly on comms for England matches.