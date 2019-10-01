Console Corner: Borderlands 3 review

Bordering on a perfect score.

The great looter shooter has returned and it has been seven years in the making, so how does Borderlands 3 shape up?

Borderlands 3

For those who are new to Borderlands, it is an action role-playing first-person shooter by Gearbox where players complete quests and side missions, in single-player or multiplayer, as one of four classes.

When killed, enemies may drop weapons and gear which can be equipped and new abilities are unlocked as the player gains experience.

Unlike previous games, Borderlands 3 take place on multiple planets and the plot is centered around stopping the cult-leading twins Troy and Tyreen Calypso from harnessing the power of the alien Vaults spread across the galaxy.

It felt like an age had passed when I finally got my hands on Borderlands 3 last month.

Once again you find yourself fighting alongside the Crimson Raiders against your new foes the Calypso Twins.

Gone are the days of going from from zone to zone, as I mentioned you are now hopping from planet to planet and it just feels like everything is on a lot grander scale.

If you thought previous editions were big well then you’re in for a treat because Borderlands 3 feels huge.

You start off by picking one of four characters to play, each with their own style and skills, boasting not only one special but now three - each relating to their own skill tree.

Borderlands 3

Add to this the new alternate fire mode on some weapons and it takes the gun count into the billions!

It seems as though Gearbox has everyone’s play style covered.

Almost immediately you can see the improvements in the graphics, especially the lighting and this is even more impressive when you know that everything is hand drawn.

The new enemies and bosses look fantastic and some of their arenas really set the mood for battle.

Borderlands 3

Just playing on normal mode so far has been a good challenge so the mayhem modes really are something to look forward to. A change up to some of the controls loses the gun selection process with the d-pad but adds some useful features like quest select for faster tracking, alternate fire mode for selected weapons and the tag system for multiplayer.

With a mixture of new faces and familiar faces of old Borderlands 3 doesn’t detach itself from the originals but does enough to distinguish itself from being likened to new DLC.

It’s looks great, it plays great but most of all there is Loot for Days.

In all honesty there are not enough hours in the day for me to enjoy Borderlands 3 and that in essence is what makes a top quality video game.

Everything you could want and more from this long-awaited instalment.