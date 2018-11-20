Christmas shows and pantomimes 2018: A guide to the biggest theatre shows across Northamptonshire

1. #Tue Nov 20 16:44:10 GMT 2018''[IPTC]Source=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=other''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Peter Pan, Royal & Derngate, Northampton (Derngate stage), December 7-30. Starring Darren Day, Flawless, The Grumbleweeds and Rachael Wooding. With amazing flying effects, barrels of laughter, magic and fairy dust, join Peter and the lost boys and set sail in the ultimate pirate pantomime adventure complete with all of the ingredients audiences know to expect in this swashbuckling festive treat.''[IPTC]Headline=

Peter Pan, Royal & Derngate, Northampton (Derngate stage), December 7-30. Starring Darren Day, Flawless, The Grumbleweeds and Rachael Wooding. With amazing flying effects, barrels of laughter, magic and fairy dust, join Peter and the lost boys and set sail in the ultimate pirate pantomime adventure complete with all of the ingredients audiences know to expect in this swashbuckling festive treat.

