Christmas shows and pantomimes 2018: A guide to the biggest theatre shows across Northamptonshire

Here are the pantos and Christmas shows taking place in Northamptonshire in 2018
Peter Pan, Royal & Derngate, Northampton (Derngate stage), December 7-30. Starring Darren Day, Flawless, The Grumbleweeds and Rachael Wooding. With amazing flying effects, barrels of laughter, magic and fairy dust, join Peter and the lost boys and set sail in the ultimate pirate pantomime adventure complete with all of the ingredients audiences know to expect in this swashbuckling festive treat.
The Worst Witch, Royal & Derngate, Northampton (Royal stage), November 27-December 30. Long before Harry Potter there was Mildred Hubble. An ordinary girl who found herself in an extraordinary place: a school for witches. Now in her final year, accident prone Mildred and her fellow pupils are about to embark on their biggest adventure yet.
The Everywhere Bear, Royal & Derngate, Northampton (Underground), November 29-January 6. This captivating and beautiful story from best-selling author Julia Donaldson and illustrator Rebecca Cobb springs to life with rhyme, original music and delightfully expressive puppets in our fun and exciting stage adaption. Recommended for 1+ years (approx 50 mins)
Cinderella, The Deco, Northampton, December 7-29. This wonderful rags-to-riches tale is guaranteed to delight all the family and bring a touch of magic and make-believe to your festive celebrations. Join Cinderella on her quest to win the heart of the dashing Prince Charming, with a little help from her best friend Buttons and the enchanting Fairy Godmother. But with her evil Ugly Sisters determined to ruin her chances. (Pic: Welland Valley U13s girls take on the cast of Cinderella)
