Netflix’s Chestnut vs Kobayashi Unfinished Beef wowed audiences in Las Vegas and around the world.

The pair battled at record pace over a 10 minute competition.

But who won - and how many dogs did they consume?

The Old Firm Derby, El Clasico, Ali vs Fraser, Mayweather vs Pacquiao the world of sport has seen some spectacular sporting rivalries throughout the years. And you can now add Joey Chestnut vs Takeru Kobayashi to this pantheon.

The legends of the competitive eating scene finally met for a deciding clash on Monday, 2 September, in a bout that was 15 years in the making. The highly anticipated rematch - dubbed Unfinished Beef - was shown live on Netflix and it worked surprisingly well.

The pair have not met in a competition since 2009 and like Mayweather vs Pacquaio they finally went face-to-face with each other in Las Vegas. But how many hot dogs did they manage to eat?

How long was the competition?

Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi. Photo: David Becker/Getty Images | David Becker/Getty Images

The two legendary eaters faced off against each other over a span of 10 minutes. There was also a three minute overtime in place in case the event was tied at the end.

They had 30 seconds to finish their final mouthful once the bell tolled at the end.

How many hot dogs did Chestnut and Kobayashi manage to eat?

It was a close fought contest from the off, with 15 gobbled up in the first 30 second alone. Chestnut took an early lead and matched his record of 13 dogs in the first minute.

The total was at 47 after two minutes - and I’m not quite sure I’ve eaten 47 hot dogs in my whole life.

At the halfway mark it was over 90 dogs and they hit the 100 mark combined with 5 minutes 20 seconds gone in the contest. Which is utterly mind boggling.

Chestnut had eaten 70 hot dogs with more than two minutes to go and Kobayashi hit 60 shortly after. And the American beat his own record with more than a minute to go.

With one minute to go, the total was well over 130 between the two competators. But how much more could they manage in the remaining 60 seconds.

The total at the buzzer was 150 - but this was then rounded down to 149:

Joey Chestnut - 83

Takeru Kobayashi - 66

Who won Netflix’s Unfinished Beef?

Joey Chestnut was the unofficial winner with over 80 dogs eaten, 15 more than his rival, once the beller rang. But a quick check was required before an official ruling was made. Did you watch Chestnut vs Kobayashi - what did you make of the event? Share your thoughts with our tech writer by emailing: [email protected].