Charity music festival returns Naseby reservoir

The Pig and Applestock festival returns this month, promising a “family-friendly, fun-loving freak-fest”.

Taking place near Naseby Reservoir from August 24 to 26, the event features bands The Anteloids, Stupid Boots and The Shady, along with the likes of the Anglo-Japanese Yama Warashi and ICHI, the Swiss electronic acts Pullman Rose and Animal Sweatshirt and one-man-band Paddy Steer.

Festivalgoers can also expect a handful of alternative acts, children’s entertainers, traditional craft demonstrations and film installations.

All profits go to the Leicestershire MS Therapy Centre, an independent charity providing support and health facilities for people living with multiple sclerosis.

Since 2012, when the Pig and Applestock festival first began, the event has raised more than £17,500 for the centre.

Gregory Muldoon, one of the organisers, said: “We’re still keeping it real. It’s still the same family-friendly, fun-loving freak-fest it always was, and all for love and all for charity.

“The Pig team has been working hard to pull some exciting new entertainment together.”

Other acts taking part include Laine Hines, Nash Meghgi, Delightful Young Mothers and La Sonora Boreal.

Team Ginge Family Rave, Yoga with Skye, Jo May Spoons Workshop, Wolly The Clown and Morocco Dave & Diggery’s Synesthesia Show are among further attractions.

Weekend tickets cost £30 in advance. Camper van tickets are £35, and children under ten are admitted for free. Day tickets are also available from £10.

Tickets will be available on the gate subject to availability with a £5 increase.

Dogs welcome on leads, and vegans are also catered for.

For further information about the festival or to book tickets in advance visit www.applestock.co.uk