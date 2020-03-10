Chance to be in new film from Northamptonshire director about post-apocalypse Britain

Team behind The Flock needs to raise £10,000 to fund project with shooting planned for the summer

A Northamptonshire movie director is turning to the public for help to fund his latest short film about a post-apocalyptic Britain.

The Flock poster

Andrew Griffin, known as Griff, plans to shoot The Flock this summer having worked on the film for four years but needs to raise £10,000.

The Towcester director is offering rewards for donors such as being in the movie, a day's tuition from a member of the crew and a copy of the tie-in comic book.

“We’ve set a target of £10,000 to cover the costs of filming and to make sure the professionals involved get paid for their time and talent,” he said.

“We’re really grateful for all the help so far and hoping more people will want to get on board.

The Flock writer and director Andrew Griffin

"Whether it’s with financial help, or spreading the word, or even providing props – if people have rusty, faded, cracked or dirty objects with that ‘post-apocalyptic’ look, we’d love to hear from you.”

Set in the near future, The Flock is described as a 'slow-burn, 15-minute horror film that honours the heightened tensions of that genre but with more emphasis on character and theme than blood and gore'.

It follows Isabel, the mayor of a survivors’ township, on her search for her missing partner, who has been scavenging in the wasteland.

Following his trail, and avoiding the traps he has set to evade bandits, Isabel and her adoptive daughter, Vera, stumble across evidence that makes the apocalypse the least of their worries.

Francesca Louise White plays protagonist Vera in The Flock

Griff, who wrote the script, which has won numerous international awards, says the film also draws heavily on the western genre.

“We don’t have horses and cowboys, but The Flock is a kind of ‘Midlands western’ in terms of its characters, scenes, and defining moments," he said.

Two stars of British independent films, Francesca Louise White and Ben Manning, play the lead roles and the crew includes Mike Peel on make-up and special effects, who has previously worked on Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and Casino Royale.

More information on The Flock, how to donate and the rewards can be found at greenlit.fund/project/flock.