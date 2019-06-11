Bon Jovi in Coventry heading for a sell-out - here's how to get tickets

The Ricoh Arena in Coventry is set to round off a landmark month with a near sell-out crowd for Bon Jovi’s return to Coventry later this month.

More than 37,000 tickets have been sold for the Coventry leg of the American rock band’s This House Is Not For Sale tour, which takes place at Ricoh Arena on Sunday 23 June. Support comes from the Manic Street Preachers.

Their appearance completes a bumper period of live entertainment at the venue, which will have seen around 130,000 people pass through the turnstiles within three weeks for two Spice Girls concerts, Monster Jam and Bon Jovi’s concert.

Stadium bosses also estimate that, based on previous concert figures, each Spice Girls concert brought £755,000 worth of economic benefit to the area – with taxis, restaurants and hotels all reaping the rewards.

Last weekend’s Monster Jam event saw a Ricoh Arena first as the pitch was transformed into a track holding 3,000m3 of dirt for eight trucks to perform gravity-defying stunts in front of over 15,000 people.

Justine Hewitt, head of operations at Ricoh Arena, said: ““We’ll be bringing the curtain down on a memorable month by hosting Bon Jovi on Sunday June 23, and we are working hard to bring other similar events to the venue in the future.”

A limited number of tickets to Bon Jovi’s performance at Ricoh Arena can be purchased by visiting www.livenation.co.uk.

More information about Bon Jovi’s upcoming concert can also be found by visiting www.ricoharena.com and by following @RicohArena on Twitter in the days leading up to the concert.