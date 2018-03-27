Best of rural attractions on display at Kelmarsh estate

There will be several brand new features when the Kelmarsh Country Show returns to the area this weekend.

It will take place on Sunday April 1 and Monday April 2 in the grounds of the Kelmarsh estate.

Brand new for 2018, welcomes an exciting Countryside Arena, which will play host to some of our most recognised demonstrations and performers.

Kelmarsh’s Countryside Arena houses popular acts which include seasoned Falconer and Chairman of the Campaign for Falconry, Terry Large, fly fishing’s favourite, Hywel Morgan, Chris Green who celebrates all things country and of course plenty of gundog and racing action with Gamegoer Gundogs and Simulated Coursing.

The show will be packed full of displays and informative demonstrations, this Easter’s newest Arena is the perfect place to stop by and pick up those all important tips on some of your most favourite past times.

As well as the Countryside Arena, visitors can also enjoy a jam-packed timetable over at the Realtree Main Arena, as well as some spectacular competitions and championship qualifiers, from the Chudleys Gundog Championship and BASC Clay Shooting Festival with Promatic, to the World Hunter Field Target Championships and Terrier and Lurcher events.

The event has been organuised by Countryman Fairs who organise five award-winning events across the UK throughout the year, each showcasing the very best in country life.

One day tickets cost £12 for adults or £22 for two day tickets. Camping options are also available.

For more information on all of Countryman Fairs events visit the website at www.countrymanfairs.co.uk where tickets can be booked in advance.

