Auditions for Nativity! The Musical in Milton Keynes

Youngsters are being sought to star in Nativity! The Musical coming to Milton Keynes Theatre later this year - and auditions will be held this Saturday.

Bright young stars from across the country will have a chance to sparkle and shine as one of the children from Oakmoor School. Auditions will be held around the country, coming to Milton Keynes.

All children auditioning must be:

 Children must be age 9-12 years old by 1st September 2018

 Strictly no taller than 4ft 7inches

 Children must live within 45 miles commute to the venue and be available to perform the

playing dates of the venue they are auditioning for – tour dates listed below

 Characterful but disciplined children with strong singing, acting and movement skills and with

a passion for performing

Nativity! The Musical is written and directed by the creator and director of the blockbuster film series, Debbie Isitt. She said; "We are looking for characterful but disciplined children who can 'act' as snobby and superior and yet have a sense of fun and can give over the top performances if required. We need the children to have good movement ability - marching, basic choreography and have excellent posture. They should also be able to sing confidently, have basic acting ability and enjoy performing."

Every child in every school has one Christmas wish, to star in a Nativity, and at St Bernadette’s School they’ve decided to mount a musical version! Join teacher Mr Maddens and his crazy assistant Mr Poppy as they struggle with hilarious children, and a whole lot of sparkle and shine to make everyone’s Christmas wish come true.

The musical features sing-a-long songs from the smash-hit films including Sparkle and Shine, Nazareth and One Night One Moment.Nativity! The Musical promises to be the perfect feel-good comedy for all the family.

To audition, children must be pre-registered with Keston and Keston the Children’s Regional Casting Directors via the iOS App ‘Keston Casting- downloadable’ which can be downloaded for free via the app store or registration can be via the website www.kestonandkestoncasting.com.

All children who fall within the criteria above will be sent an invite with full information and the location for the audition.