New 'fugitives' wanted in Northamptonshire for Channel 4's Hunted

Do you have what it takes to escape capture?

Have you ever wondered if you've got what it takes to disappear and go on the run, testing your wits to evade capture from some of the best hunters on the planet?

Channel 4's Hunted is back with series six and is looking for aspiring 'fugitives' of all ages in Northamptonshire to take part and do whatever it takes to disappear in 21st century Britain from a team of expert trackers.

The series will follow a number of volunteers as they try to go off-grid and go on the run in the UK.

A spokeswoman for the show said: "We are looking for people from a variety of backgrounds and professions who think they have what it takes to disappear.

"They could be going it alone or with friends, family or colleagues."

A prize of £100,000 will be shared equally between the fugitives who successfully evade capture and the show will cover reasonable pre-agreed loss of earnings for everyone who participates.

The closing date for applications is February 23 and you must be 18+ in order to apply to take part in the series.

To apply, click here: www.huntedapplications.com