Keep speed demons happy at Adventure Sports in Warwick

I’ve been a self-confessed adrenaline junkie since I was a little girl, so I jumped at the chance of trying out the speed machines at Warwickshire’s newest go-kart track.

Adventure Sports kindly invited me and my family for an exhilarating experience at the recently-opened circuit.

After a safety video and getting suited and booted in our race overalls and helmets, we discovered we’d be taking on each other and had the track all to ourselves.

Murray Walker’s iconic ‘go, go, go’ commentary rung in my ears as the start flag waved.

We did ten trial laps to decide who would be in what position for the actual race.

The circuit, which is based at a 100-acre outdoor activity centre at Wedgnock Rifle Range in Warwick, has a fleet of 14 fast and powerful twin-engine 400cc Biz Le Mans Karts, fitted with state- of-the-art electronic De Haardt safety systems and Tag Heuer timing.

There were plenty of thrills and spills to enjoy on the track.

I do think you need to have a certain strength to steer the karts. It’s seriously heavy on the steering but fine once you get the hang of it.

It was no surprise to come third against the boys, but it was only by a second (or two).

In the actual race I came second after taking advantage of a sneaky gap when my stepson spun out.

There is also a fleet of 200cc Biz Junior Karts, with full safety cages and harnesses suitable for ages 10 and upwards, including adults.

Catering for all markets, three different karting packages are offered at Adventure Sports: Have-a-Go - Race against the clock - ideal for individuals and small groups (1 to 12 people); Grand Prix - perfect for groups of friends or corporate events (8 to 36 people) and Endurance Racing - the ultimate team building corporate event (12 to 72 people).

Adventure Sports also provides corporate events, including clay shooting, quad trekking, hovercraft, 4x4 driving, rally karts, powerturn karts, reverse steer jeeps, archery, Segways, pistol and rifle target gallery, paintball and a vast selection of team building activities.

They are also the only place in Warwickshire to offer axe throwing as an activity, which is next on my list.

I must give a shout out to the staff at Adventure Sports - friendly and knowledgeable.

Remember ladies - karting is not just for boys.

Give it a go, you’ll be glad you did, even though the overalls make you look like a walking potato, the excitement will leave you sky high.

For further details about the new karting circuit, including prices and all the activities available, visit: www.adventuresport.co.uk/karting

