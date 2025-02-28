Your preview of the final WWE show before this weekend’s Elimination Chamber PLE 🥊📺🥊

The final WWE Smackdown takes place this evening on Netflix ahead of this weekend’s Elimination Chamber PLE.

The US championship is on the line as Shinsuke Nakamura takes on former champion LA Knight.

Plus, Chelsea Green is set for action against a ‘mystery’ opponent, by orders of Smackdown GM, Nick Aldis.

Will there be a final twist on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown before the last huge event taking place this weekend before Wrestlemania 41 ?

But for those who manage to survive the hellacious (cheers Jim Ross ) Elimination Chamber structure, the spoils for the victor come in the form of challenging Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley for their respective world titles at Wrestlemania.

Will we find out if Cody Rhodes has decided to take up The Rock on his offer of becoming ‘his’ champion? Will Charlotte Flair make an appearance as her Trish Stratus is set to appear ahead of tagging up with Tiffany Stratton this weekend?

Here’s your preview for the final WWE Smackdown ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE , and some last minute betting odds ahead of tomorrow’s event.

WWE Smackdown preview - February 28 2026

WWE US Women's Champion, Chelsea Green, faces a mystery opponent on tonight's episode of WWE Smackdown. | WWE

Chelsea Green v Mystery Opponent

After a backstage announcement from General Manager Nick Aldis on last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, it’s been confirmed that Chelsea Green, the Women’s United States Champion , will be in action on Smackdown. What’s intriguing is that her opponent has been kept a mystery by Aldis.

With Green’s aggressive, championship mentality and a potentially unpredictable challenger, this match is sure to bring excitement and drama to the ring.

WWE United States Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) v LA Knight

Shinsuke Nakamura defends his United States Championship against LA Knight in what promises to be a high-stakes showdown.

After earning his spot as the number one contender by defeating The Miz , Knight is out for redemption and looking to reclaim the title. However, their last encounter on SmackDown ended in controversy with a disqualification due to outside interference.

Now, in a highly anticipated rematch, Knight aims to prove he’s worthy of the title. Nakamura, not one to back down, will be looking to continue his dominance and show why he’s the rightful champion.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to Appear

Cody Rhodes, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, will be making his presence felt on WWE Raw. After a tumultuous few weeks, fans will be eager to hear what the champion has to say and whether he’ll be addressing any of the latest challenges to his title - or let us know if he’s had any more thoughts on The Rock’s offer…

Rhodes has been in the spotlight since winning the coveted title, and it’s clear his journey is far from over. What will be next for the champion?

Trish Stratus to Appear

The legendary Trish Stratus will also make an appearance on WWE Raw. The Hall of Famer has always been one to stir up drama and ignite passions, whether in the ring or on the microphone. Will she have an announcement or a confrontation in store for the audience ahead of her tag team match with Tiffany Stratton at WWE Elimination Chamber?

What time is WWE Smackdown streaming in the UK on Netflix this evening?

WWE Smackdown is scheduled to broadcast on Netflix in the United Kingdom from 1am GMT on March 1 2025, with on-demand replays available shortly after the broadcast.

What is the current card for WWE Elimination Chamber 2025?

While there may be some more surprises ahead after WWE Smackdown, four matches have been confirmed for the Elimination Chamber PLE in Toronto this weekend. | WWE

With one more WWE show to go before this weekend’s huge Elimination Chamber PLE, there as always could be a huge change in the matches currently announced (the old ‘card subject to change’).

But as of this morning (February 28 2025), the following matches are set to take place at Rogers Place in Toronto .

Men’s Elimination Chamber: John Cena v CM Punk v Seth Rollins v Drew McIntyre v Logan Paul v Damian Priest

Women’s Elimination Chamber: Liv Morgan v Bianca Belair v Naomi v Bayley v Roxanne Perez v Alexa Bliss

Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus v Nia Jax and Candice LeRae

Unsanctioned Match: Sami Zayn v Kevin Owens

What are the betting odds ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025?

We head over to Oddschecker , who aggregate the average betting odds across a number of different betting websites, to find out who the bookies think will win at this year’s WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Men’s Elimination Chamber

John Cena - 10/11

CM Punk - 15/8

Drew McIntyre - 3/1

Seth Rollins - 4/1

Women’s Elimination Chamber

Bianca Belair - 1/2

Alexa Bliss - 7/2

Liv Morgan - 13/2

Roxanne Perez - 8/1

Women’s Tag Team Match

Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus - 1/10

Nia Jax and Candice LeRae - 5/1

Unsanctioned Match

Kevin Owens - 4/7

Sami Zayn - 5/4

How can I watch or stream WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 in the United Kingdom?

WWE Elimination Chamber is set to air on Netflix at a slightly later time, compared to the 2025 Royal Rumble, at 12am GMT on March 2 2025 in the United Kingdom.

Looking for who we think might walk out of Elimination Chamber 2025 as the winner or who might decide to team up with The Rock? Check out our predictions for this weekend’s final PLE before Wrestlemania 41.