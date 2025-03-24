WWE Raw: matches announced, current WWE champions and UK start time on Netflix this evening
- The WWE arrives in Glasgow, Scotland for the latest episode of WWE Raw.
- Lyra Valkyria is set to defend her championship against Raquel Rodriguez, while Jey Uso has a mystery partner for his tag team match.
- Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this evening’s WWE Raw, including another change to the UK broadcast time on Netflix.
The WWE’s Road to Wrestlemania European tour continues this week, as the stars of WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown arrive on our shores for a series of must-see TV tapings.
Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, emanating from the OVO Hydro is Glasgow, is set to continue the dramas ahead of Wrestlemania 41 - now just under a month away - as both John Cena and Cody Rhodes are expected to face off again in Scotland later today.
The face-off comes after a terse meeting of the minds last week in Belgium, where Cena explained why he turned his back on the fans; or rather, why he is ‘dumping’ us after a 25 year toxic relationship with the WWE Universe. Will Cena have some more words after thinking about Cody’s challenge last week?
Plus, the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship will be defended as Lyra Valkyria takes on The Judgement Day’s Raquel Rodriguez, CM Punk is set to address the Glasgow audience after the fall out from WWE Smackdown - and could a local hero be helping Jey Uso in his match against A Town Down Under?
Here’s your WWE Raw preview, your current reigning champions as the WWE’s European vacation continues!
WWE Raw preview - March 24 2025, OVO Hydro, Glasgow
Cody Rhodes and John Cena: A Second Round of Intensity?
Fresh off their explosive encounter in Belgium, Cody Rhodes and John Cena are set to meet face-to-face once again.
Last week's emotional rollercoaster, featuring Cena's raw honesty and Rhodes's powerful response, left the WWE Universe reeling. What new depths will these two legends plumb in the heart of Glasgow?
Will the intensity escalate, or will a new layer of their complex dynamic be revealed?
WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) v Raquel Rodriguez
Lyra Valkyria defends her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against the resurgent Raquel Rodriguez. Rodriguez, fuelled by her hard-fought return from injury and her pivotal role alongside Liv Morgan in the Judgment Day saga, is hungry for gold.
The tension within Judgment Day, particularly the growing rift with Finn Bálor, adds an extra layer of intrigue to this clash.
WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) v Penta
The Intercontinental Championship is on the line! Bron Breakker, the dominant champion, faces his toughest challenge yet in the form of the internationally renowned Penta. This match promises to be a high-stakes showdown for one of WWE's most prestigious titles.
Will Breakker continue his reign, or will Penta claim the gold?
CM Punk's Glasgow Address: The Road to WrestleMania 41
CM Punk returns to the mic in front of a raucous Glasgow crowd. Following the chaotic brawl with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, which set the stage for a Wrestlemania 41 triple threat, Punk is set to address the WWE Universe.
With Reigns seemingly absent, will Rollins confront Punk once more? And will Paul Heyman's mysterious favour finally be revealed?
Jey Uso's Mystery Partner: A Scottish Surprise?
Jey Uso enters a tag-team match against the arrogant A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller), but he won't be alone. A mystery partner is set to join him, and the Glasgow crowd is buzzing with anticipation.
Could this be the perfect moment for Joe Hendry, a Scottish sensation, to make his Raw debut?
The McIntyre Factor: A Homecoming Brawl?
While officially on SmackDown, Drew McIntyre’s homecoming in Scotland is too significant to ignore. Embroiled in a heated rivalry with Damian Priest, a chaotic brawl seems inevitable.
How will McIntyre’s presence impact the night’s events, and is it still on sight between the two, even in McIntyre’s home country?
What time is WWE Raw on Netflix in the UK tonight?
With WWE Raw coming live from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this evening, those wishing to watch live will need to tune in to Netflix this evening from 8pm GMT, with on-demand presentations available after broadcast.
Who are the current WWE Champions as of March 24 2025?
With a fair few titles changes having taken place during the European tour, now seems an ideal time to refresh our memories who is holding what ahead of Wrestlemania 41
WWE Raw
- World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther
- Women's World Championship: Iyo Sky
- WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker
- WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria
- World Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders
WWE Smackdown
- Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes
- WWE Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton
- WWE United States Championship: LA Knight
- WWE Women's United States Championship: Chelsea Green
- WWE Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits
WWE NXT
- NXT Championship: Oba Femi
- NXT Women's Championship: Stephanie Vaquer
- NXT North American Championship: Shawn Spears
- NXT Women's North American Championship: Stephanie Vaquer
- NXT Heritage Cup: Lexis King
- NXT Tag Team Championship: Nathan Frazer and Axiom
Cross-brand titles:
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez
- WWE Speed Championship: Dragon Lee
- WWE Women's Speed Championship: Candice LeRae
Are you heading along to watch WWE Raw in Glasgow this evening and think if he say his name, Joe Hendry will appear?
