What's on in and around Northamptonshire: 10 of the best things to enjoy in the days ahead

1.

Hairspray, Royal & Derngate, January 31 to February 5. Welcome to the 60s, where everyone’s grooving to a brand-new sound and Tracy Turnblad, who has big hair, a big heart and big dreams to dance her way onto national TV, and into the heart of teen idol Link Larkin. Starring West End favourite Brenda Edwards as Motormouth Maybelle and comedian and actor Norman Pace as Wilbur Turnblad, the show features the hit songs Welcome To The 60s, You Can’t Stop The Beat, The Nicest Kids In Town and many more. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.