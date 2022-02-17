1.

Russian State Ballet of Siberia, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 24 to 26 The Russian State Ballet of Siberia – led by artistic director Sergei Bobrov and music director Anatoly Tchepurnoi – will present Cinderella, Snow Maiden and The Nutcracker in Northampton next week. The company has established itself as one of Russia’s leading ballet companies, having completed 18 UK tours and enjoying success in Italy, Spain, Slovakia, Japan, Turkey, Bulgaria, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates and Singapore. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book.