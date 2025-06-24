Village's summer concert returns in bold and brassy fashion

Members of Rushden Town Band

A popular musical tradition is being revived in Charwelton next week, promising an evening of entertainment for a good cause.

For many years, the Church of the Holy Trinity’s annual concert was a beloved fixture in the summer calendar. That ended with the Covid pandemic and its related lockdowns, since when the with the church’s resident band has not performed.

But now Rushden Town Band is stepping in to revive the event, which will help raise money for the roof of the 800-year-old gothic church and enable it to serve the community.

The band will entertain with a selection of sounds from jazz, swing, classical, old-time favourites, and a bit of rock’n’roll. Numbers include Nessun Dorma, Reet Petite, Over the Rainbow, Tuxedo Junction, The Old Rugged Cross, Concierto de Aranjuez, Minnie the Moocher and La Mer.

The church's history dates back more than 800 years

The concert will also have a licensed bar and will close with a traditional raffle.

Rushden Town Band was first formed in 1979 . All the players are amateurs and come from a wide variety of professions including teachers, charity workers, bankers and retirees.

The band plays at many concerts throughout the year in and around Northamptonshire as well as entering at least two contests.

The concert takes place in the church on Saturday July 5 at 7.30pm.