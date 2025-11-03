The Prodigy to bring Warriors Dance festival back to National Bowl next summer

The Prodigy. Photo Rahaul Singh.

The Prodigy will return to the National Bowl next summer to play one of four huge outdoor shows taking place across the UK and Ireland next year.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The acclaimed act, known for fusing rave and rock genres, will bring their Warriors Dance event back to Milton Keynes on Saturday, August 22.

The line-up will see four masters of the game together for the first time with The Prodigy joined by the legendary Carl Cox, the king of drum n’ bass Andy C and the big-league authority on all that is reggae, Mr David ‘Ram Jam’ Rodigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on the bill will be Japanese DJ/Producer ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U and the UK’s own trap metal pioneer SCARLXRD.

Led by Liam H and Maxim, The Prodigy are flying high off the back of a massive 2025 which saw the band headline festivals across the world from Summersonic in Japan to Coachella in the US and an era defining headline performance at Glastonbury.

Talking about the shows, the pair said: “We are bringing back our Warriors Dance event for the people next summer.

“A lot has happened since we last did these, but now more than ever we are takin it to the next level along with the support from the kings of their game. Four nights of pure ruckus. Let’s go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next year is set to be The Prodigy’s biggest yet - an impressive new high for a 35 year strong career full of many life-altering highs and lows.

These massive live dates will be bolstered by brand new incendiary beats straight out of The Prodigy studio.

The Prodigy previously bought their Warrior’s Dance festival to the National Bowl in July 2010.

Ahead of their return to Milton Keynes, they will perform in Dublin on August 20 before heading to Edinburgh and Manchester on August 29 and 30 respectively.

Fan pre-sale opens at 9am on Wednesday, November 5, with tickets then going on general sale at 9am on Friday, November 7.

For more information, visit www.theprodigy.com