A recent visit to ‘The’ King’s Road in Chelsea was both a walk down memory lane for myself and two friends and also a chance to get right up to date with this vibrant hub in one of the most stylish areas of London.

It was here that we once strutted our stuff and looked for new trendy ‘gear’ during what was a mini-skirted fashion revolution led by, among others, Mary Quant and her shop Bazaar. It was the place to see and be seen. Now, thanks to TV series such as Made In Chelsea, its appeal is still on a high. Luxury shops lure discerning shoppers from around the world.

It started life literally as a private road used only by a king, Charles II, but is still a magnet for royalty of a different kind - celebrities. Mick Jagger recently celebrated a birthday here and Led Zeppelin once recorded their classic songs here. It is associated with the Victorian Arts and Crafts movement, the swinging ‘60s, 1970s punk and designer Vivienne Westwood, and the Sloane Rangers of the 1980s. There is a dedicated Heritage Trail to follow, with details on the King’s Road website. There is also a wealth of information about all the shops, restaurants and places of interest along this famed thoroughfare. There’s so much to find here and this is the perfect time to visit to experience culture, history, fabulous food, fashion and beauty.

Enjoy a show at The Royal Court Theatre (photo: Helen Murray)

Emerging art

The Saatchi Gallery has both free and paid-for special exhibitions of contemporary art. Since 1985 exhibitions have showcased the work of emerging artists. It has drawn on the collection of Charles Saatchi and is now a recognised authority in contemporary art globally. Exhibitions coming up include As We Rise: Photography From The Black Atlantic, an exciting exhibition of photographs that showcases work by Black artists from Canada, the Caribbean, Great Britain, the United States, and Africa. Another, Adaptation, by contemporary American photographer Anastasia Samoylova features compelling video work previously unseen in the UK. See www.saatchigallery.com for details.

Pamper yourself

The newly-opened Townhouse Nails has a super-sumptuous nail bar. Sip a glass of fizz while enjoying a wide range of manicures and pedicures. Alternatively, Margaret Dabbs London’s another new opening, has a range of innovative treatments performed by qualified podiatrists.

The National Army Museum is a fascinating place to visit (photo: James McCauley)

Shop til you drop

Top brands flock to King’s Road. There are more than 160 shops. After the runaway success of the Trinny pop-up,The Trinny London flagship store is now open on King’s Road. See trinnylondon.com/uk/kings-road-london for more.

As you walk from Sloane Square tube station, the first iconic name you come across is Peter Jones, the department store. King’s Road has always rewritten the rules of fashion.I was especially pleased to visit ME&EM. This is the fashion brand that the Prime Minister’s wife chose to wear during her first official appearance on the steps of 10 Downing Street. Also look out for Alo Yoga, Varley and Farm Rio to Wyse London, Aspiga, Ganni, Luca Faloni, RIXO and Sandro. Hands-on shopping certainly beats those disappointing deliveries from online shopping! See www.kingsroad.co.uk/shop-kings-road-london for more.

Eat out in style

The Bluebird has a rich history and is a beautiful place to enjoy a meal

Who’d have thought that a combination of ‘traditional Japanese sushi with a Nordic twist’ at Sticks'n'Sushi could be so delicious! We enjoyed an almost eye-wateringly wide menu of both sushi and hot, cooked delights on yakitori sticks from the grill. For those less keen on fish, there is a selection of freshly grilled meat and vegetable skewers. Vegetarians and vegans are well served, too. With the chefs working in an open, central kitchen nothing was too much trouble. I enjoyed ‘bespoke’ maki (house rolls) with no avocado. The tasty sticks included beef, chicken, goat’s cheese, shrimp, scallop and many more. We enjoyed a relaxed and fun lunch, with excellent and knowledgeable service from friendly staff including a few glasses of wine.

For dinner we walked towards the area known as World’s End (originally describing the edge of London) and the Bluebird restaurant. The stunning 1920s building was once a garage owned by the Bluebird Motor Company, where the well-heeled would take their cars to be repaired. It’s associated with land speed record breaker, Malcolm Campbell and was owned between 1997 and 2006 by style guru Terence Conran. Hidden behind a wall of flowers, the patio is a stylish haven for those who want a light meal and a cocktail or beer during summer months. But inside, the stunning art deco interior is a firm favourite with locals and tourists alike. It’s a beautiful place to enjoy a meal and we chose from the special menu with two courses and a glass of wine for £30. Of course, celebrating with an additional glass of Champagne from the extensive drinks menu was a toast to the end of a fabulous day. See www.bluebird-restaurant.co.uk.

Pay attention to the army

A visit to the National Army Museum also makes a great day out, with free entry to all galleries and temporary exhibitions. See life through the eyes of British soldiers and uncover the bigger picture of how the Army has shaped our world and lives. See www.nam.ac.uk.

Take in a show

Now running at the Royal Court Theatre (until September 21) is G, a bold, visceral play from writer Tife Kusoro, about three Black boys living under the threat of a spirit called Baitface the Gullyman. From October 3 to November 9, Brace Brace, a gripping story of the people we become in the aftermath of catastrophe will be staged. See royalcourttheatre.com.

Designer delight

The London Design Festival is also on until September 22 with free admission. Many of the UK’s favourite interior brands, including the Designers Guild and The Conran Shop on King’s Road are hosting in-store showcases and events.

Keep up to date with everything happening along King’s Road, Chelsea by visiting www.kingsroad.co.uk