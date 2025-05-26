Rev up for F1 royalty as Guenther Steiner heads to Northampton

Fasten those seatbelts – legendary Formula 1 team boss Guenther Steiner is coming to Northampton with stories from life in the pit lane and beyond.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show, called Unfiltered Live, will immerse fans deeper than ever into the world of Formula 1, featuring exclusive, access-all-areas insights as Guenther shares the twists and turns of his remarkable career, bringing fans into the heart of the circuits and characters.

Steiner is heading out on tour following the release of his latest Sunday Times bestseller, Unfiltered. He is one of Formula 1’s most captivating figures, known for his bold leadership, no-holds-barred honesty and quick wit. As the former team principal of Haas F1, he gained worldwide recognition as a breakout star on the hit Netflix series Drive to Survive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With more than a decade of experience, Steiner has been at the heart of some of the sport's most dramatic moments. His fearless approach to racing, combined with his candid storytelling, has made him a fan favourite and a key figure in motorsport.

Fresh from the success of his sold-out 2024 tour, Guenther says he’s excited to be heading back on tour.

"It’s been an incredible experience meeting so many fans across the UK. I’ve had a blast sharing my stories and hearing from the people who’ve supported me through the ups and downs so I can’t wait to be back for an even bigger tour,” said Guenther.

“This show is more than just a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Formula 1. It’s a rollercoaster ride through the realities of racing, the laughs, the losses and everything in between.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a man who is more used to the pit lane of a race track than the dressing room of a theatre, the tour brings its own challenges – but also its own rewards.

Guenther said: “The biggest thing has been adapting to the hours of touring life – working during the evenings and into the night, which I am not used to, and I naturally get up in the day ight.

“But when you see people enjoying the show that makes it worthwhile, and I think I’ve done something pretty cool in giving people a fun, entertaining evening out.”

The show comes to the Royal & Derngate on Saturday June 21 and Monday July 7. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.