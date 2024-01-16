Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A podcast presenter is hosting one-of-a-kind speed dating events in Daventry for residents to socialise and meet “a potential new love interest.”

Kim Grocott, 36, the ‘Sh*t Dates and Sticky Mistakes’ podcast co-host and a social media marketing professional, has been sharing “weird, wonderful, and funny stories” with the community for more than a year.

Kim is holding the speed dating events in partnership with Mojo’s owner, Jacqui Okunvayi, 38, at its location in Foundry Court, Daventry. Jacqui has been hosting events and providing external catering for parties for a long time.

Kim said: “With online dating, you don’t know who you’re meeting. The way people date, it’s so much more different now. You never really know who you're talking to; first impressions count and I think this is a great way to build a genuine connection.

“I think it's said that it takes like six seconds for somebody to make a first impression. I think it'll be a good laugh and just something new for Daventy.”

Kim launched her podcast on January 16, 2023, after hearing about a friend's “hilarious dating story” and her “awful dates.” The podcast has been listened to in more than 46 countries and reached 10,500 downloads in the last few months.

“What started as a little passionate project is actually now becoming something that we’re going to be doing events for with local businesses. It's crazy; people seem to love it.

“It’s a hobby that’s taken off and doing incredible numbers, really. We’re just two friends from Daventry with some weird, wonderful, and funny stories,” said Kim.

Kim met Jacqui at the Suddenly On Sheaf Street bookshop’s opening event on August 29.

“She was just super interested, and with Mojo being such an intimate setting as well, I think it fits the type of event that we’re looking for,” said Kim.

The two-hour speed dating events are set to take place on Saturday, March 23, for the 25-35 age category, April 6, for the 35-49 age group, and April 20 for the 40-50 age category. Each event costs £25.00 and includes a welcome drink and appetisers.

"It's just a chance to meet new people. You might meet a potential new love interest, or you might meet a friend. It’s about getting the community together and having a good time,” said Kim.

Since Mojo opened in October 2021, Jacqui has been hosting a variety of pop-up boutiques and social, private, and external catering events, including breakfast, lunch, and a selection of hot and cold drinks, food, and sweets.

Jacqui said: “I’m really keen on building a community. A lot of our customers say that Mojo is a safe space. We are really inclusive. There’s so much that we have to offer that people just need to remember to look after their independent businesses.

“We are really grateful that people are choosing to spend their money and time in our establishments.”