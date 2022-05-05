Party in Daventry includes iconic sounds of Oasis and Bon Jovi to support baby charity

Iconic sounds of Oasis and Bon Jovi will take Daventry by storm at a fundraising gig this month.

Daventry Town’s ‘Party on the Pitch’ that will take place on May 27 and 28 to raise funds for baby charity Sands and Leicester Royal Infirmary Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Friday night will be headlined by Oasis tribute act ‘Ohasis’ who were formed in 2009 with the goal of being the ultimate tribute to Oasis.

The real Oasis on stage. Picture: Getty Images.

Saturday night sees ‘Wrong Jovi’ headlining a full day of music.

Featuring Ally Ward as Jon Bon Jovi (X Factor, The Singer Takes It All and Britain’s Got Talent) Wrong Jovi will perform the band’s legendary songs.

Supporting bands confirmed are Cerys Curtis, and Down ‘N’ Out on Friday night, with local favourites ‘Pumped Up Police, ‘Mammoth’ featuring on Saturday.

Proceeds will help babies at Leicester Royal Infirmary and Sands. Sands is the leading stillbirth and neonatal death charity in the UK. Sands exists to reduce the number of babies dying and to ensure that anyone affected by the death of a baby receives the best possible care and support.

Sands provides bereavement support services both nationally through its Freephone helpline, mobile app, online community and resources, and locally through a UK-wide network of around 100 regional support groups.