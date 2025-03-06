Nostalgia, thrills and romance await in Cruel Intentions on Northampton stage

Secrets and temptation: The cast of Cruel Intentions

Theatregoers can step back to the 1990s with a hit show coming to Northampton this month.

Based on the 1999 film and inspired by Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical is packed with songs from the decade by artists including Britney Spears, Boyz II Men, Christina Aguilera, TLC, R.E.M., Ace of Base, Natalie Imbruglia, The Verve and *NSYNC.

It tells of step siblings Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil, who engage in a cruel bet – Kathryn goads Sebastian into attempting to seduce Annette Hargrove, the headmaster’s virtuous daughter.

Weaving a web of secrets and temptation, their crusade wreaks havoc on the students at their exclusive Manhattan high school. It’s not long before the duo become entangled in their own web of deception and unexpected romance, with explosive results.

Abbie Budden will plays Annette Hargrove, with Will Callan (Marius in Les Misérables, West End & UK and Ireland tour) as Sebastian Valmont and Nic Myers (Alternate Sally Bowles in Cabaret, West End) as Kathryn Merteuil. The cast also includes Lucy Carter, Luke Conner Hall, Joe Simmons, Gabriella Williams, Kevin Yates, Olivia Brookes, Ben Fenwick, Sophie Hutchinson and Onuri Smith.

Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical is directed by Jonathan O’Boyle (Hair, Rain Man, Pippin, Aspects of Love) and choreographed by Gary Lloyd (Heathers, Thriller Live, Carrie the Musical).

The show takes to the Derngate stage from Tuesday March 18 to Saturday March 22. It is recommended for ages 15 and upwards. Tickets cost from £17. See royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.