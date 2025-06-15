Music fans to descend on Milton Keynes for Bludfest and Forever Now festivals at National Bowl

Bludfest and Forever Now festivals take place next weekend.

Tens of thousands of music fans will be heading to the National Bowl in Milton Keynes next weekend for the return of Bludfest and the inaugural Forever Now festival.

Both are taking place on consecutive days and will be headlined by Doncaster rocker Yungblud and German icons Kraftwerk respectively.

Each line-up is set to feature more than a dozen acts with Bludfest – back for its second year – showcasing some of the alternative scene’s rising stars with Forever Now boasting a line-up of acclaimed acts from the 1970s post-punk era and adjacent genres.

Bludfest headliner Yungblud is due to release his forth studio album Idols the day before taking to the stage at the National Bowl.

The festival will feature music across two stages with acts including Chase Atlantic, Denzel Curry, blackbear, Rachel Chinouriri, JXDN, Peach PRC, Luvcat, Master Peace, NXDIA, Clifford, Elin Hall and Reece Young also set to play.

At Forever Now, there will also be music across two stages with author and musician John Robb also hosting a stage featuring interviews with acts performing and musicians from the era.

Joining headliners Kraftwerk will be The The, Billy Idol, Johnny Marr, The Psychedelic Furs, Chameleons, Berlin, UK Decay, Death Cult, The Jesus & Mary Chain, The Damned, Happy Mondays, PIL, She Wants Revenge, The Motels, John McKay and Theatre Of Hate.

Bludfest takes place on Saturday, June 21, followed by Forever Now on Sunday, June 22.

Tickets for both events are still available. General admission tickets for Bludfest cost £73.70 before fees and tickets for Forever Now cost £101 before fees.

Following Bludfest and Forever Now, two more festivals are heading to the venue this summer.

Reggae Land returns to the National Bowl and takes place on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3.

The line-up includes Chronixx, Capleton, Mavado, Dexta Daps, YG Marley, Alpha Blondy, Steel Pulse, Spragga Benz, Protoje, Morgan Heritage, Tanya Stephens, Marcia Griffiths, Gyptian, Kabaka Pyramid, Chrsitopher Martin, Lila Ike, Etana, Everton Blender and many more.

Then, on Saturday, August 9, Pendulum will be returning to the venue to headline The Tribes Unite festival with a supporting line-up which includes Andy C, Knife Party, Wilkinson, Hedex b2b Bou, Joey Valence & Brae, Caspa & Rusko, 4AM KRU and Flowdan.

Full details about all four events as well as information about travelling to the National Bowl by rail, car or coach is available online. Parking is also available to book in advance.

For more information about all forthcoming events at the venue and to buy tickets, visit https://www.thenationalbowlmk.co.uk