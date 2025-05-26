Month of merriment in store at Northampton venue

Jenny Eclair

June promises japes galore in Northampton with an array of comic talent heading to the Royal & Derngate.

The theatre’s popular comedy club, Screaming Blue Murder, plays host to more of comedy’s rising stars in the Underground studio on Saturday 7 June, with a line up including Matt Green, Wendy Wason and Funmbi Omotayo.

The Edinburgh Fringe smash hit …Earnest? hits the Derngate stage on Monday 9 June, following rave reviews, ahead of a West End run. When a traditional production of Oscar Wilde’s classic play gets underway but the lead actor fails to arrive on cue, an actual audience member is chosen to star in the show. What follows is a madcap medley of impromptu games and spontaneous solutions. This one-of-a-kind comedy sensation is completely different, completely chaotic, and completely ‘Wilde’ every single night.

An Upfront Comedy special on Windrush Day, Sunday 22 June, features globetrotting internet sensation Aurie Styla, Brummie wit Jo Enright, the incisive Gbemi Oladipo and rising star Lovell Smith, hosted as ever by comedian turned Teletubby John Simmit.

Matt Green

Meanwhile, there are still some tickets available for comedian, novelist and professional show-off Jenny Eclair performing her brand-new autobiographical show Jokes, Jokes, Jokes in the Royal auditorium on Sunday June 8, and for high-octane comedian, actor, presenter and author Russell Kane who brings his whirlwind show HyperActive to the Derngate stage on Thursday June 12.

Comic highlights later in the year include The Horne Section’s Hit Show on Thursday September 11, featuring Taskmaster’s Alex Horne and his group of top musical comedy talent, and Alan Davies on Friday September 26 with his new show Think Ahead, after his stand-up show Urban Trauma ran in London’s West End and Life is Pain and Little Victories sold out in venues across the UK.

Visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book or for more information about these and other shows.