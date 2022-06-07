Miles of smiles as Daventry music festival rocks crowds with electric atmosphere and outstanding acts

It was party time for thousands of people in Daventry at the weekend as revellers joined for a festival of fun and outstanding music.

DavFest organisers Scott Wilkinson and Darren James said they had a dream for Daventry.

On Saturday (June 4) at Daventry Rugby Football Club, they more than delivered their promise to the town.

Scott told this newspaper after the event: “Wow, and thank you! We had a dream to bring the people of Daventry an event that has never been seen before and I think we actually did it.

“The buzz on the day was amazing; seeing so many people from the town and surrounding areas, friends and families enjoying themselves, smiling, dancing, having fun and enjoying some absolutely top drawer music.

“A huge huge thank you to everyone that came to the day. The messages, comments and support has been so welcomed and appreciated. We have also taken on board the points we need to improve on to make next year’s event even better.”

Davfest is a joint venture between Lockdown Events Ltd in partnership with Juice Sound and DRFC and Attic Radio.

Tributes acts were Kylie Alike, Queen Reloaded, Neil Diamond by Christopher James, Oasis 96 & Brightside Killers.

Festival-goers were also be entertained by local bands Samurai Frog, Down n Out, Poison Ivy and Distorted Decade.

"We could not have done this without the support of the town, and thank you to all of the helpers, staff, vendors and traders too,” added Scott.

“Also, a huge thank you to the team from Daventry Rugby Club for their time on the day with the marshalling and ticket entry.”

He added: “Thank you again to Daventry, a really fantastic town, and a top bunch of people.”

Darren said it was an honour to put on the event.

He said: “It was great to work alongside Juice Sound who are total miracle makers. I was buzzing and had to remind myself that this was actually happening in Daventry.”

Darren said they now plan to put Daventry on the festival map.

"We have drive ambition and ideas that are going to blow people’s minds for next year,” he went on.

"Sponsors: don’t miss out as we have started receiving sponsor applications already now that we have proved it can be done.”

Macmillan collectors on the day helped raise more than £600 for the charity.

Alison Granfield said: “We were lucky to meet so many generous people. Lots of £10 notes went into the bucket, along with dancing, laughter and hugs for donations.

"My husband even joined in a Russian dance for a donation. It was a great day and great fun.”

She paid special tribute to Rupert Saunders for organising Macmillan’s part in the festival.

Alison added: “Rupert worked the whole day and evening tirelessly. He is amazing.”

"It was so wonderful to have a festival in Daventry; a memorable day for everyone.”

First-time festival goer Jasmine Green, 14, said: “The acts and atmosphere were amazing and I can’t wait for next year.

"I’m a massive Queen fan and although they were brilliant, for my family, it was Distorted Decade who stole the show.”

