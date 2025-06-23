Live Review: Yungblud celebrates Idols album release at 'bigger and better' Bludfest at the National Bowl

Yungblud on stage at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes on Saturday, June 21, 2025. Photo by David Jackson.

Back for it’s second year, Bludfest at The National Bowl was bigger and better in almost every way feasible.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival curated by singer, songwriter Yungblud returned to the Milton Keynes venue on Saturday, with more than a dozen acts performing across its two stages.

Want a genuine insight as to how much the musician cares about the festival? Have a quick watch of the Facebook video of Dominic Harrison – AKA Yungblud – touring the site before the gates opened and read the of positive comments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not just about marginal year-on-year improvements, it’s clear Harrison genuinely cares about curating the best possible event for everyone – going above and beyond to cater for all the differing needs of a broad fanbase.

Billy Idol and Yungblud on stage at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes on Saturday, June 21, 2025. Photo by David Jackson.

While its roots may be in alternative culture, Bludfest brought together people from the rock, pop and rap world to Milton Keynes – with 1980s punk ikon Billy Idol also making a surprise appearance. (More on that later).

And, all of this for just over £70. Yes, it’s a bit more than last year but don’t forget, in 2025 that’s an astonishing achievement.

Want tickets for an indoor arena gig? Now-a-days – you’re rarely coming away with much change from £100 and that might get you two acts. You can often double that if you’re heading to a football stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, with 13 acts across two stages - where do you start. Well, it’s probably best to jump straight into the main event.

Blackbear on stage at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes on Saturday, June 21, 2025. Photo by David Jackson.

Yungblud released his fourth album ‘Icons’ the day before Bludfest and his headline set drew heavily from that.

‘Idols’ is a record which pulls influences from 1970s British rock icons such as Queen and The Who – so it’s no surprise to see Harrison open with nine-minute epic ‘Hello Heaven, Hello’.

Within minutes, his shirt and sunglasses are off and he’s running the length of the huge ‘T’ shaped stage extension, topless in leather trousers as tickertape rains down on everyone below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flames shoot from the stage as Yungblud’s set continues into ‘Lovesick Lullaby’ while ‘Fleabag’ is among the first of the huge sing-alongs of the night.

Rachel Chinouriri on stage at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes on Saturday, June 21, 2025. Photo by David Jackson.

Having previously toured the UK’s arenas and performed at some of the world’s best known festivals, Yungblud is every inch the rock star and puts in a performance right up there with other acts who’ve graced the National Bowl’s stage. (the venue’s original stage is sadly long gone).

He’s on chatty form too, asking if fans are “ready for the best night of their lives” while also explaining how new LP ‘Idols’ was the biggest challenge of his life and how he was “scared to put this out.”

Monday Murder was preceded by an impassioned speech by Yungblud about supporting charity War Child and highlighting atrocities happening to children in South Sudan, Gaza and Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s line-up featured a ‘Legends’ set – something missing this year.

Denzel Curry on stage at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes on Saturday, June 21, 2025. Photo by David Jackson.

However, towards the end of his set Yungblud explains, “About the legend slot…” before introducing Billy Idol to cover the latter’s iconic hit White Wedding.

His 19-song set ends with Zombie from ‘Idols’ as fireworks illuminate the tens of thousands of fans.

Earlier in the day a raft of acts took to the Bowl’s main stage - among the highlights US heavyweights rapper Denzel Curry and blackbear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former was the first real act of the day to up the energy levels while blackbear was performing his first show in three years.

Aussie alternative-pop trio Chase Atlantic pulled a huge crowd ahead of Yungblud while the early afternoon saw sets from Icelandic singer-songwriter Elin Hall, guitar driven alternative from Nxdia who performed in both English and Arabic and Liverpool’s Luvcat.

This year, the second stage at Bludfest was bigger with a new home. It was headlined by Rachel Chinouriri – playing her first headline festival set.

NXDIA on stage at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes on Saturday, June 21, 2025. Photo by David Jackson.

Throughout the day there were also performances by Peach PRC, Nieve Ella, Master Peace, Clifford and Reece Young.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a Q&A ahead of Bludfest at the nearby Craufurd Arms, Yungblud spoke about his desire to make The National Bowl the festival’s home and he’s well on the way of making this happen.

Putting on gigs at the venue doesn’t come without its challenges, but in a world now dominated by ‘multi-use sports stadiums’, it’s great to see an artist fighting to keep the legacy of the iconic venue going.

Next year Yungblud heads out on a tour of UK arenas. What this means for ‘Bludfest 3’ at this stage – who knows.

But one thing is certain, in the space of two years Wallace has put together one of the best – and most accessible – one day festivals you’ll find in the UK. So, long may it continue.