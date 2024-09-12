Legendary Daventry punk band Antisect re-release their hugely influential debut album "In darkness there is no choice" on Rise Above records.

The word ‘legendary’ is bandied around far too lazily and conveniently these days. But, in the case of Antisect: legendary is precisely what they are!

As a band/collective, they sit right up there with other great names from the raging era of early 80s true ‘anti-establishment’ punk rock such as Discharge, Flux Of Pink Indians, Subhumans, Rudimentary Peni and even Crass, in terms of the impact they have had over the years. Formed in Daventry, Northants in 1982, their debut album was released forty years ago in the paranoid year that was 1984. It is, without doubt, a classic combination of autonomous philosophy and hardcore thrash.

But there is more to the album than just that. Aside the obvious musical influence of Discharge, Motörhead, Black Sabbath, Venom etc, there was a creative and atmospheric musical backdrop behind the recording that set them apart from everyone else at the time. It was a very ambitious concept, which successfully pieced together the balance hope and despair within the realm of sound and projection.

In Darkness, There Is No Choice, is finally reissued as a fully authorised edition for the first time since its original release. US release date for physical copies is October 4th. UK/rest of world release date is September 13th. Worldwide digital release date is also September 13th. Pre-order your copies now.

Vinyl is a 100% analogue pressing, re-cut directly from the original master tapes by Noel Summerville, with no digital interference.

All vinyl editions come with huge foldout poster sleeve, as per the original edition, scanned from the original artwork. Also includes an 8-page booklet.

First edition CD comes in slipcase, with booklet containing many previously unseen photos.

Pressing quantities:

x100 clear vinyl (available from here only)

x1000 black vinyl. Available here and generally.

Track listing

Intro They (The Eternal Myth and Paradox The World’s Biggest Runt A Midsummer Night’s Dream Channel Zero (Reality) Yet They Still Ignore Ghost Of Mankind Tortured and Abused Education Or Indoctrination In Darkness Heresy Hallo There… How’s Life The Buck Stops Here