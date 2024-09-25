Internationally acclaimed pianist and composer plays concert in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local pianist performed to huge applause from the crowd in Beverley Knight's opening show at the Royal & Derngate theatre in Northampton last week.

Okiem Warmann, a composer and pianist who attended Brunel University in London on a full music scholarship, began his musical career as a child at the age of nine.

The 39-year-old musician, who is now living in Daventry, was born in London and has performed as a classical session pianist for several artists, including Emeli Sande, John Legend, CeeLo Green, Leona Lewis, and many more.

As part of her five-date UK tour, Okiem opened for Beverley Knight in Northampton on Thursday (September 19).

Okiem Warmann, a Daventry composer and pianist, pictured. Credit: Austeja Gudziunaite

He said: “It is like a natural gift. So even before I started piano lessons at nine years old, I could play by ear from about five years old. That is probably why my parents got me lessons. So I kind of always had the music in me.”

The self-described "cinematic" classical music composer has performed all over the world.

Following graduation, Okiem was given the chance to go to Moscow, where he spent three years writing and touring with Russian musician Sergey Lazarev.

“For me, it was an amazing experience because I was wild and young and fearless. I did not have any idea what I was in for,” said Okiem.

Okiem pictured at Buckingham Palace. Credit: Jane Jimenez Photography

In 2016, he founded the 18-piece Infinity Orchestra, a group of players who augmented his piano and synthesisers and also joined him as the Ultimate Orchestra, a pop-and-R&B covers ensemble.

After relocating to Northamptonshire, Okiem released his debut album, Xiro, in 2017. He took on the challenge of composing, recording, and mixing his first album, describing it as a “proper passion project approach.”

“I was just experimenting. I was just figuring this whole thing out and for me to achieve exactly what I wanted,” he said.

In 2021, Okiem moved to Daventry after spending more than a few years living in Northampton. He said a lot of memories were brought back by his performance at the Royal & Derngate theatre in Northampton last week.

“It was amazing. I wrote the first album 10 minutes from there, so I was like, this is where it was made.

“I could have walked to my flat, where I made the music. So that was cool,” said the musician.

Okiem's second album, The Golden Circle, was released in 2022. He revealed that he is nearing completion of his third album, which will be released in the upcoming months, before going on a UK tour in March 2025.

“Thankfully, I have got so much music in my head.

“It has gone from scratch, from stunt, almost, and it is really progressing in a beautiful way,” said Okiem.

Okiem is going to perform at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff on Thursday (September 26).

“I would love for everyone to come and see the show.

“I would love to perform in Daventry if there is ever an opportunity. So somebody make that happen, please,” said the local pianist.