In Pictures: Yungblud returns to the National Bowl for second Bludfest

Curated and headlined by Doncaster singer songwriter Yungblud, more than a dozen acts performed across two stages at the Milton Keynes venue.

Yungblud released his fourth album ‘Idols’ on Friday and his headline set featured a raft of tracks from his new record alongside some of his other biggest hits.

After beginning with the nine-minute epic ‘Hello Heaven, Hello’, Yungblud’s 19-track set included ‘Fleabag’, ‘Lowlife’, ‘Parents’ and ‘California’.

Yungblud was also joined mid-set by 1970s punk rocker Billy Idol for a cover of the latter’s classic single ‘White Wedding’.

Other acts performing on the main stage at The National Bowl included Chase Atlantic, Blackbear, Denzel Curry, Luvcat, NXDIA and Elin Hall.

Stage 2 was headlined by Rachel Chinouriri with sets by Peach PRC, Nieve Ella, master Peace, The Cliffords and Reece Young.

This photo gallery shows all of the acts who performed at Bludfest.

A full review of the day will also follow.

1 . Billy Idol and Yungblud Billy Idol and Yungblud on stage at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes on Saturday, June 21, 2025. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson Photo Sales

2 . Yungblud Yungblud on stage at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes on Saturday, June 21, 2025. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson Photo Sales

3 . Chase Atlantic Chase Atlantic on stage at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes on Saturday, June 21, 2025. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson Photo Sales