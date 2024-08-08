The acclaimed musician and former member of prog band Yes played a set which included his 1974 concept album ‘Journey To The Centre Of The World’.
In keeping with tradition, festival hosts Fairport Convention opened Cropredy with a short acoustic set on Thursday afternoon.
They were followed by Feast Of Fiddles and there was also performances by Kathryn Tickell and The Darkening and Tony Christie.
You can see a full gallery of acts performing and fans attending Cropredy’s opening day below.
The festival continues on Friday with headliner Richard Thompson and on Saturday with headliners Fairport Convention.
1. Rick Wakeman
Rick Wakeman and The English Rock Ensemble on stage at Cropredy Convention on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson
2. Rick Wakeman and The English Rock Ensemble
Rick Wakeman's guitarist on stage at Cropredy Convention on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson
3. Rick Wakeman
Rick Wakeman and The English Rock Ensemble on stage at Cropredy Convention on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson
4. Crowds watching acts at Cropredy Convention
Crowds watching acts performing at Cropredy Convention on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Photo by David Jackson. Photo: David Jackson
