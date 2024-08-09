In Pictures: Richard Thompson headlines second day at Cropredy Convention

The former Fairport member headlined in place of Trevor Horn who withdrew due to illness last month.
In a stark comparison to Cropredy’s opening day, festival goers enjoyed glorious weather all day as acts performed.
Cropredy was opened by Black Water County and there were sets by Silverblues, DeWolff, Baskery, Elles Bailey, Big Big Train, Spooky Mens’ Chorale and headliner Thompson.
Last night, keyboard virtuoso Rick Wakeman headlined, playing the classic album Journey To The Centre of The Earth in full.
You can see phots from Cropredy’s second day on this page.
The festival concludes on Saturday with host headliners Fairport Convention.
