In pictures: Daventry town marks Pride month with a new event for the community

Locals showed their support for the LGBTQ+ community

A free family-friendly event celebrated and supported Daventry and its surrounding areas’ LGBTQ+ community.

Pride Month is currently celebrated in June each year to honour the LGBTQ+ community.

Daventry’s first Pride event took place on Friday, June 23 when the community gathered to celebrate at New Street Park between 3.30pm and 7pm.

The celebration contributed to the district's promotion of equality, diversity, and inclusivity.

The Mayor of Daventry, Councillor Ted Nicholl, attended the event and was pleased to support it.

“It is brilliant that Daventry can host such an inclusive and accessible celebration and for the town’s wonderful retailers to show their support with their pride-inspired window displays and promotions,” said Cllr Ted Nicholl.

The event included family-friendly entertainment, live music, and a small selection of independent traders and food vendors selling hot food and sweet treats.

Visitors had free access to the circus skills arena, including a bouncy castle, face painter, and balloon modeller.

Local community support groups, including Teen Clinic Daventry, Northamptonshire Mind, Q-Space, The Lowdown, Northants Lesbian Society, and Daventry Police and Fire, were present at the event and available for anyone who wished to speak with them on the day.

Q-Space provided a calm space zone for anyone who wanted to take some time away from the celebration.

A local artist, who goes by the name ‘Binty Bint’, created a wall art mural for the event. She is well-known for her graffiti-style and brightly coloured chickens that appear on walls and wheelie bins throughout Northamptonshire.

Spectators enjoyed a surprise performance put on by 30 dancers from a local dance troupe, Syndicate Dance. The group completed the show with a confetti cannon.

“It was fantastic to meet many agencies in attendance and learn more about their important work within the LGBTQ+ community.

“It was an honour to attend the first Daventry Pride Party in the Park event. It was great fun and enjoyed by families and visitors of all ages,” said Cllr Ted Nicholl.

The event was funded by West Northamptonshire Council with support from Daventry Town Council, Daventry Fire and Rescue, Cummins, Q Space, The Low Down, and Discovery Daventry.

1 . Syndicate Dance at Daventry Pride Party in the Park 2023 The surprise performance was put on by 30 dancers from a local dance troupe, Syndicate Dance. Photo: Syndicate Dance Photo Sales

2 . Daventry Pride Party in the Park 2023 The Mayor of Daventry, Cllr Ted Nicholl, and Daventry Town Cllr Wendy Randall attending the event. Photo: Daventry Town Council Photo Sales

3 . Syndicate Dance at Daventry Pride Party in the Park 2023 The surprise performance was put on by 30 dancers from a local dance troupe, Syndicate Dance. Photo: Syndicate Dance Photo Sales

4 . Daventry Pride Party in the Park 2023 Locals showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community. Photo: Daventry Town Council Photo Sales