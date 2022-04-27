Iconic sounds of Bowie and Amy at entertainment-packed Crick Boat Show

On the Friday, featuring the incredible vocals of John O’Neill as David Bowie, ‘Absolute Bowie’ is set to take audiences on a musical journey through the greatest hits of David Bowie, including ‘Absolute Beginners’, ‘Stations to Station’ and ‘Ziggy Stardust’.On the Saturday, the show’s headline act will be ‘Amy – A Tribute’, celebrating the songs of Amy Winehouse with an eight-piece tribute act with full brass section.Peter Johns, publisher of Waterways World and show director, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming people to our 2022 Crick Boat Show, the UK’s largest inland waterways festival.“Live music is an important part of the Show’s atmosphere, and on the Saturday night this year, Crick Boat Show will host ‘Absolute Bowie’ with an electrifying performance planned for the Friday night, and ‘Amy – A Tribute’ on the Saturday night, recreating the sound of Amy Winehouse, with a full horn section, including baritone sax and flute.”The 2022 Crick Boat Show, which takes place at Crick Marina is organised by Waterways World in association with the Canal & River Trust and Crick Marina, and is expected to attract over 26,000 visitors. The event will also feature an extra Trade & Preview Day on Thursday, June 2, for advance ticket holders only.As well as being the canal world’s biggest marketplace, showcasing the inland waterways industry with nearly 300 exhibitors, Crick Boat Show offers a fantastic day out with dozens of boats to view, free boat trips, free advice seminars on boat ownership, live music, children’s activities, a real ale marquee, and a large variety of food and drink stalls.Across the four show days, Crick Boat Show will host a total of 15 acts, performing a wide selection of music live in the Wheatsheaf Marquee from 1pm each day. Evening entertainment will run from 7.30pm to 11.30pm on Thursday 2, Friday 3 and Saturday, June 4.Visit www.crickboatshow.com or call 01283 742970, Monday to Friday 9am to 3pm.