Headliners Trevor Horn and Albert Lee to join festival hosts Fairport Convention at Cropredy next summer

Crowds watching acts perform at Cropredy Convention on Friday, August 9, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

Trevor Horn, Albert Lee and hosts Fairport Convention will headline Cropredy Convention which will return next year.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers of the acclaimed festival have today revealed the line-up of acts who will play at the event which is due to return from Thursday, August 7 to Saturday, August 9.

Headlining the opening night will be Grammy Award winning British guitarist Albert Lee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emerging from the rock ‘n’ roll scene in the 1960s, he is one of the most respected and renowned guitarists in music history and has worked with The Everly Brothers, Eric Clapton, Emmylou Harris and The Crickets over his long and illustrious career.

Trevor Horn will headline Cropredy next year.

Trevor Horn had to pull out of Cropredy this year due to health reasons but will be back next year to headline the Friday night.

Expect hit after hit from one of the most influential and award-winning producers and musicians in popular music.

Horn will be back with his star-studded band with the added bonus of a mystery guest or two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final night will be headlined by hosts Fairport Convention.

Hosts Fairport Convention will close the festival on the Saturday night. Photo by Ben Nicholson.

With a career now spanning 58 years, each trip around the sun herald's another milestone for the band and 2025 sees them 55 years on from their seminal Full House album.

Fairport Convention have been entertaining music lovers for more than half a century, having formed in 1967.

They have previously won a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award with Radio 2 listeners voting their ground-breaking album Liege & Lieg The Most Influential Folk Album of All Time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current line-up features Simon Nicol on guitar and vocals, Dave Pegg on bass guitar, Ric Sanders on violin, Chris Leslie on fiddle, mandolin and vocals and Dave Mattacks on drums.

Other acts performing at the festival include the City Funk Orchestra, The Deborah Bonham Band, El Pony Pisador, King Pleasure and the Biscuit, Rosalie Cunningham, Skipinnish, The Henry Girls, Martin Barre, Bob Fox & Billy Mitchell, Urban Folk Quartet, Joe Broughton’s Conservatoire Folk Ensemble, Peatbog Faeries, Plumhall, Cropredy Primary Folk Class, Churchfitters, Richard Digance and The Salts.

The festival will as usual be compered by Anthony John Clarke.

Cropredy takes place on the Oxfordshire and Northamptonshire border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are on sale now via https://www.axs.com/uk/events/776126/fairportys-cropredy-convention-tickets.

Three day adult tickets cost £220 and £90 for teenagers between the ages of 12 and 17-years old. Admission for children under 12 is free.

Three day parking passes cost £15 and three day camping passes cost £60.

For full details, visit https://www.fairportconvention.com