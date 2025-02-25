Have a lovely jubbly time at Only Fools musical in Northampton

Sam Lupton as Del Boy (photo: Johan Persson)

​It’s officially Britain’s favourite sitcom – and now Del Boy, Rodney and the rest are heading to Northampton.

With a script and original score written by Paul Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan, son of the man who wrote the original television series, Only Fools and Horses The Musical is a chance to get reacquainted with Britain’s most lovable rogues and experience the classic comedy brought to life on stage through an ingenious script and 20 songs.

Paul and Jim have taken John Sullivan’s 64 unforgettable television adventures and blended them into one big night out.

Paul Whitehouse’s CV more than prepared him to co-write the musical. He has entertained the nation for decades via his arsenal of impeccable character creations which have graced our screens in award winning series such as The Fast Show and Happiness, alongside his frequent comedy collaborations with Harry Enfield.

Jim has continued to look after the Trotters’ world both on-screen, via two spin-off series, and in print, via best-selling books.

Following its West End opening in 2019, the musical received a host of five-star reviews, with The Sun hailing it “One Del of a Show”, while the Daily Mirror declared it “C’est Magnifique! A treat for Trotter fans” and the Daily Mail described it as “a loving homage to a national institution”.

The show takes audiences on a trip back in time, where it’s all kicking off in Peckham. While the yuppie invasion of London is in full swing, love is in the air as Del Boy sets out on the rocky road to find his soul mate, Rodney and Cassandra prepare to say ‘I do’, and even Trigger is gearing up for a date. Meanwhile, Boycie and Marlene give parenthood one final shot and Grandad takes stock of his life and decides the time has finally arrived to get his piles sorted.

Only Fools and Horses The Musical runs at the Royal & Derngate from Monday June 2 to Saturday June 7.

Performances start at 7.30pm each evening, with matinees at 2.30pm on the Wednesday and Saturday.

Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.