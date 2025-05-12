Guenther Steiner revs up for tour dates in Northampton

Guenther Steiner: 'It’s a rollercoaster ride through the realities of racing'

It’s time to fasten those seatbelts as former Haas F1 team principal and Netflix Drive to Survive star Guenther Steiner heads to Northampton.

The show, called Unfiltered Live, will immerse fans deeper than ever into the world of Formula 1, featuring exclusive, access-all-areas insights as Guenther shares the twists and turns of his remarkable career, bringing fans into the heart of the pit lanes, circuits and characters.

Fresh from the success of his sold-out 2024 tour, Guenther says he’s excited to be heading back to his UK fans in 2025.

He said: "It’s been an incredible experience meeting so many fans across the UK this year. I’ve had a blast sharing my stories and hearing from the people who’ve supported me through the ups and downs so I can’t wait to be back.

“This show is more than just a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Formula 1. It’s a rollercoaster ride through the realities of racing, the laughs, the losses and everything in between.”

Steiner is one of Formula 1's most captivating figures, known for his bold leadership, no-holds-barred honesty, and quick wit. As the former team principal of Haas F1, he gained worldwide recognition as a breakout star on the hit Netflix series Drive to Survive.

With more than a decade of experience, Guenther has been at the heart of some of the sport's most dramatic moments. His fearless approach to racing, combined with his candid storytelling, has made him a fan favourite and a key figure in motorsport.

The tour follows the release of his latest Sunday Times bestseller, Unfiltered.

Steiner added: “My career goes back nearly 40 years, so there are a lot of stories to share about how I got to where I am – how I got into motorsport, setting up Haas F1 and what I am looking forward to now and in the

future.

“I hope the show gives people a different perspective of how the world of motorsport and F1 works – and that it’s an interesting evening learning about the sport and about me. But it’s not a data presentation, and is really fun!

The show comes to the Royal & Derngate on Saturday June 21 and Monday July 7. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.