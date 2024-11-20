Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

With Basement Jaxx releasing dates for the 2025 UK tour, fans think they’re heading to Worthy Farm 🎪

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans of popular dance act Basement Jaxx believe they’ve figured out they’re set to perform at Glastonbury.

The speculation comes after the band released dates for their 2025 UK tour, with a large gap around the dates at Worthy Farm next year.

You can play along at home too - with these tips how to spot a potential Glastonbury performer.

Fans of ‘00s dance act Basement Jaxx are speculating that the ‘Where’s Your Head At’ performers are set to be a part of Glastonbury Festival 2025.

The news, originally reported by The Sun, comes after the group released a series of tour dates throughout 2025, but with a large omission throughout the month of June - the month Worthy Farm is set to throw its gates open for the festival once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Basement Jaxx’s 2025 tour kicks off in Scarborough on June 21 and includes other locations like Dublin, Cardiff, and Exeter, fans have noted that the band’s schedule leaves the core Glastonbury dates (June 26–30) largely free.

The rumours are bolstered by fans on social media platforms like Reddit and Instagram, who highlight this convenient gap in the band's tour schedule, as posts suggest that the timing of their 30th anniversary as a band make them strong candidates for a Glastonbury set.

The band, however, remain tight lipped about their plans for those dates and not giving too much away and for those who don’t want to chance fate and want to catch Basement Jaxx on their UK tour can do just that by picking up tickets from Ticketmaster UK when they go on sale November 22 2025.

How can I potentially spot if a musician is playing at Glastonbury?

Fans of Basement Jaxx think that the band are set to perform at Glastonbury Festival 2025, owing to a gap in their 2025 tour schedule. | Getty Images/Canva

If you’re keen on playing the guessing game in the lead up to Glastonbury’s official artist announcement, there are a couple of methods to start your speculation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The biggest one, as used by Basement Jaxx fans, is that there are ominous gaps around the time that Glastonbury Festival 2025 is running; Artists booked for Glastonbury typically leave the weekend of the festival open, along with a few days before and after for rehearsals, travel, and exclusivity requirements.

Many festivals, including Glastonbury, require performers to adhere to a "radius clause." This means they agree not to perform at competing festivals or venues in the UK for a certain period before and after Glastonbury, so check nearby festival lineups to see if the artist is committed elsewhere.

Then there are those musicians on European tours around May and July 2025; if an artist is on a European tour in June but has no listed show dates for Glastonbury weekend, this could indicate an unannounced Glastonbury set.

Of course, then there is the age-old tradition of an artist alluding to performing at Glastonbury; musicians often hint at major festival appearances in interviews or social media posts. Vague comments about “big summer plans” or "UK festivals" around the same time can be telling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So with those parameters in mind, why not start drawing up your lists and start speculating who “could” be performing at Glastonbury 2025 - if our list of the 11 favourites hasn’t inspired you yet.

Do you think that Basement Jaxx could perform at Glastonbury 2025 or are you now on the hunt for your own bands that could perform with our methods suggested? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment below.