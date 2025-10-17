Furry Christmas fun with Mog on stage

Christmas is full of surprises for Mog

A timeless tale of family, friendship and festive fun is heading to Northampton – and everyone’s favourite cat will be there too.

Mog’s Christmas features Judith Kerr’s beloved and classic stories, helping a new generation of children to fall in love with Mog.

It's Christmas time, and the Thomas family are looking back on the past year and all the adventures they've shared with Mog - from catching a burglar in the spring to a dramatic summer chase at the V.E.T. Now as they prepare for the festive season, Mog is baffled by strange noises, peculiar smells, and – what’s this? A tree moving indoors!

Theatregoers are promised a heartwarming Christmas adventure filled with surprises, snowy mischief and the true meaning of family.

Faye Lord plays Mog in the show (photo: Samuel Black Photography)

The show, at the Royal & Derngate, follows from its critically acclaimed production of Mog the Forgetful Cat, made with theatre company The Wardrobe Ensemble, which is helping create Mog’s Christmas.

Wardrobe Ensemble members Tom England (Uncle Jolly), Jesse Meadows (Nicky) and Ben Vardy (Mr Thomas) are joined by Daniella Agredo Piper (Actor-Musician), Aimee Louise Bevan (Debbie), Faye Lord (Mog) and Heather Porte (Mrs Thomas), to make up the full cast.

The lively and enchanting production is directed by The Wardrobe Ensemble’s Helena Middleton and will have songs, live music and a menagerie of creatures little and large. Set and costume design is by Laura McEwen, lighting design is by Lucía Sánchez Roldán, sound design is by Beth Duke, the composer and musical supervisor is Joey Hickman, the musical director is Daniella Agredo Piper and movement direction is from Catriona Giles.

Mog’s Christmas takes to the Royal stage from Saturday December 6 to Wednesday December 31. The running time is about 60 minutes and the production is suitable for ages three and upwards. Visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.