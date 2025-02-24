‘Explosive and immersive’ classic awaits at Rugby Theatre

'Like nothing you’ve ever seen': A Streetcar Named Desire (photo: Martin Pulley)

Tennessee Williams’ gripping masterpiece A Streetcar Named Desire is storming into Rugby Theatre in powerful fashion,

Set in the sultry French Quarter of 1940s New Orleans, the classic play tells the story of fading Southern belle Blanche DuBois, who seeks refuge with her estranged sister Stella, away from her turbulent past and the family estate.

Blanche’s agitated and fragile state creates suspicion in Stella’s dominant husband Stanley, as they collide in a struggle for Stella’s heart. As their simmering feud develops, past truths start to surface and both sisters are driven to choose between fantasy and reality.

Director Wendy Kay said: “This is explosive and immersive theatre like nothing you’ve ever seen.

"If you missed the recent West End production, look no further for your fix of fierce emotions, dark secrets and volatile lies, mixed with tender feelings and a touch of melancholy.”

The show runs from March 8 to 15, and Rugby Theatre is offering discounted tickets on International Women’s Day, Saturday March 8.

There is also a special school study ticket available on Monday March 10, with a post-show Q&A session for students with the cast and director straight after the performance.

Wendy added: “The heat is sweltering, the liquor flows, honky-tonk music permeates the streets and secrets are as thick as the humidity. So pull up a chair and join this high-stakes game of poker.”

Call 01788 541234 or visit www.rugbytheatre.co.uk to book. Email [email protected] for school study tickets.