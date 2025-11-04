Enjoy Christmas music at candlelit concerts

The concerts feature a string quartet in an atmospheric setting

Thousands of flickering candles will transform Northampton Museum and Art Gallery for two special festive concerts next month.

The popular Candlelight series of live concerts returns to the town for two performances from a string quartet.

Music from Love Actually, Home Alone and other seasonal films is in store on Friday December 19. Expect the likes of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, The Christmas Waltz, The Little Drummer Boy and White Christmas, along with Let It Go from Frozen, Glasgow Love Theme and Love Is All Around from Love Actually, and Rocking Around The Christmas Tree from Home Alone.

And then on Saturday December 20, it’s time for Christmas Classics. The programme includes Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy from The Nutcracker by Tchaikovsky, Greensleeves, Carol of the Bells, O Holy Night, O Tannenbaum and Feliz Navidad by José Feliciano, plus hits like Last Christmas by Wham!.

Thousands of candles are used to create a memorable ambience

Candlelight was created with the aim of making music more accessible by bringing it to unique venues beyond traditional concert halls, offering audiences a visually impressive and intimate experience. Its wide-ranging programmes pay tribute to iconic classical composers such as Vivaldi, Mozart and Beethoven, as well as contemporary artists including Queen, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran. The series also explores diverse genres like jazz, soul, pop and film soundtracks.

In addition, Candlelight creates special editions celebrating beloved films and television series, including Bridgerton and The Wizard of Oz.

The concerts at Northampton Museum and Art Gallery take place at 6pm and 8.30pm on both evenings. Visit https://feverup.com/m/142215 for tickets to the film music concert or https://feverup.com/m/198686 for tickets to Christmas Classics.