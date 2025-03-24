Enjoy a cocoa-covered treat as Roald Dahl classic hits the stage in Rugby

The stage adaptation promises a magical experience for the whole family (photo: Gary Good)

Families can step into a world of pure imagination as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory comes to life in Rugby.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Featuring a large cast of more than 40 talented local performers at the Benn Hall, the stage adaptation follows Charlie Bucket as he wins the chance to explore the marvellous and mysterious chocolate factory owned by the eccentric Willy Wonka – and meets a host of unforgettable characters along the way.

In a first for Rugby, the show will feature digital animated scenery, transforming the Benn Hall into a vibrant moving landscape of chocolate rivers, inventing rooms and nut-sorting squirrels – all adding to the wonder of this timeless tale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Theatregoers are promised dazzling costumes, exuberant performances and a soundtrack packed with great songs, including favourites from the original film such as The Candy Man and Pure Imagination, alongside new numbers from the award-winning team behind Hairspray.

Director and producer Ethan J Smith, who also stars as Willy Wonka, said: "It's been such a joy bringing this Roald Dahl classic to the stage.

"There are so many fabulous characters to play with, and I've loved every minute of working with the cast – both directing and stepping into the shoes of the quirky chocolate factory owner. This show is a cocoa-covered treat for Rugby – you really won't want to miss it!"

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory runs from Thursday April 3 to Saturday April 5.

Tickets cost from £17.50 to £19.50 before fees. Call 01788 533719 or visit www.bennhall.co.uk to book.