Discover the stories of our words with Susie Dent

Susie Dent: 'We’re going to have a lot of fun' (photo: John Lawrence)

Theatregoers can celebrate the joys and quirks of the English language when Susie Dent comes to Northampton this month.

The expert lexicographer’s role on Countdown has made her a household name, telling the often remarkable stories of everyday words.

In her new stage show, Word Perfect, she is looking forward to taking audiences on a “romp through some of the joys of the English language,” looking at specific words and their histories, as well as many of the oddities of the language.

Speaking about her new tour, Susie said: “The English language will never stop surprising and delighting me. It is as wayward as it is majestic, while the dictionary is as full of magic, drama and adventure as you will find anywhere.

“I can’t wait to walk down some more of its secret alleyways with the Word Perfect audiences, and to hear their own questions about our curious mother tongue!

"We’re going to have a lot of fun. I’ll be looking at some of the astonishing secret lives many of our words and phrases have held, and the imperfections of language and how people perceive them.

“I’ll also introduce some long-lost gems from the past, and tackle some of the big questions about language. Which came first, orange the fruit or the colour? How should we really pronounce scone? And do our names really turn out to be good guides to our career?

“I’m always on a mission to revive lost words, and I’m looking forward to sharing some of my favourites. In the Victorian era, for example, sausages were known as ‘bags of mystery’ because no one ever knew what was in them. Eggs were ‘cacklefarts’, and an umbrella was a ‘bumbershoot’. I’ll also be delving into collective nouns. Who decided it should be a murder of crowds, or a parliament of owls, and where have some of these come from?”

Susie Dent: Word Perfect comes to the Royal & Derngate on Sunday November 30, starting at 2pm. Visit royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.