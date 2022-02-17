Coldplay fans in Daventry are invited to a night of great music and fundraising on March 11.

Daventry Mayor Karen Tweedale has organised a Coldplay tribute night featuring Ultimate Coldplay at Daventry Town Football Club from 7pm.

Proceeds will go to her chosen charity Muscular Dystrophy UK, who bring individuals, families and professionals together to fight muscle-wasting conditions.

Holly and Daventry Mayor Karen Tweedale.

The Mayor is hoping to get lots of support for her charity which she chose to support in honour of her friend Holly, who has the condition.

Karen has already plunged from the skies to raise funds and is now set to do a daring wing walk in May.

Tickets for the Ultimate Coldplay gig are £15. They are available from Daventry Town Council: [email protected] (01327) 301246.

For more information or to donate to the appeal, visit https://www.justgiving.com/team/Mayordaventryteam