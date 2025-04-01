Celebrate video gaming at Northampton event

GamesWorld is a nostalgia-fuelled event where people can revisit all the classics

A video gaming extravaganza heads to Northampton this month, celebrating 50 years of play and 100 consoles.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GamesWorld runs at the Royal & Derngate’s Underground Studio from Friday April 18 to Sunday April 20. Families and friends will be able to immerse themselves in the world of gaming, getting hands-on with the very best video games and consoles spanning over five decades.

With 100 consoles available, GamesWorld is a nostalgia-fuelled event where people can revisit all the classics from Atari to Sega, Playstation to Xbox, NES to Wii. It’s the ideal opportunity to challenge friends to a Mario Kart showdown, go head-to-head in multi-player battles or experience the latest in Virtual Reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With something for everyone, whatever their age or level of experience, players can revel in nostalgia as they rediscover their childhood favourites and arcade classics, or get right up to date testing out some of the very latest VR adventures.

There are 90-minute bookable sessions, starting at 10am, 12 noon, 2pm and 4pm each day, with all day passes also available. Tickets start at £5 for adults and £4 for children (five to 16 years old). On Saturday night there will be a special adults-only session at 7pm, priced at £20 including a welcome drink and access to a pizza buffet.

Royal & Derngate’s operations and commercial director Rob Parkes said: “We’re thrilled to bring GamesWorld to Royal & Derngate for the first time – an epic new event that’s perfect Easter holiday fun for the whole family! Whether you’re a retro arcade champion, a next-gen pro, or just want to play some new games, we’ve got something for everyone.”

Tickets can be booked online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk/gamesworld or by calling Box Office on 01604 624811.