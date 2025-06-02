Celebrate the best of Northants at new festival

The festival takes place at Duston Mill on the longest day of the year

A new family day festival celebrating Northamptonshire’s creativity is taking place this month.

Solstice Festival, at Duston Mill, Northampton, promises a day packed full of fun and creativity, all set in a beautiful riverside meadow on Saturday June 21, the longest day of the year.

The event aims to shine a light on the talent, enterprise and creative spirit of Northamptonshire. It will feature local musicians, performers, food, traders, makers, workshops, activities and community groups, with more than 50 acts taking part.

The main stage will feature Northants favourites including Kings Gambit and the Maestro Lincoln Noel, alongside rising star Evan Fallon, a Taylor Swift tribute show by Taylored Swift, and a headline funk, soul, and Motown set from the 20-piece big band Jazz Colossus.

The Alternative Stage, curated by A Void Collective, will showcase the best of Northamptonshire’s alternative and indie music scene, including Killer Saucers from Hell, Joy Disposal Unit and ÜLV.

Across the site will be circus skills workshops, stilt walkers and The Amazing Bubble Show, as well as plenty of games and inflatables to keep everyone entertained.

Other activities include a solstice meditation with the Kindful Project, pilates from The Club Pilates and a family dance party from The Sweat and Glow Club.

The Street Food Market, featuring the six-year old food influencer Woo Reviews, has mouthwatering options including Jude’s Kitchen, offering Northampton’s home-styled gourmet burgers, Hyderabadi Dhaba with their authentic Indian street food, Box Food, the Caribbean cuisine queens of Northampton, and The Eccentric Englishman, promising whimsical boxed afternoon teas served in style.

Experience workshops and activities including a solstice meditation with the Kindful Project, Pilates from The Club Pilates, and a family dance party from The Sweat and Glow Club. Visitors can create festival crowns with KS Flowers, get airbrush tattoos with the Inkery, and make their own friendship bracelet at A Crafted Design before Taylored Swift hits the stage.

The event supports three Northamptonshire-based charities – mental heath support organisation The Lowdown, The Lewis Foundation, which supports adults going through cancer treatment, and Animals in Need.

Solstice Festival runs from 12 noon to 11pm. Visit solsticefestival.co.uk to book or for more information.